Bernard “Bernie” C. Knippel

Bernard “Bernie” C. Knippel, 83, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with his family at his side.

Bernie was born in Wausau on August 24, 1938, to the late Bernard and Adeline (Severson) Knippel. Bernie’s dad died when he was a young boy, and his mother later married Frank Duskey. On March 16, 1974, Bernie married the love of his life, and best friend, Geraldine “Gerri” Greive.

On October 3, 1955, at the age of 17, Bernie joined the United States Air Force. He served his Country honorably until November 1, 1981, when he retired as an E8 Senior Master Sergeant. During his time in the service, Bernie was stationed in Texas, Louisiana, Korea, Arkansas, Okinawa, Indiana, France, California, North Dakota, Nevada, South Dakota, England and Bien Hoa AB, Vietnam. Bernie was awarded the Bronze Star; Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star; AF Commendation Medal with 3 Bronze Oak Clusters; and the Korean Defense Service Medal.

Bernie was proud of the time he served his Country and wanted to continue to do so, even after his retirement. In 2005 Bernie joined the Man of Honor Society. For the past 17 years, Bernie lived and breathed Man of Honor. He was secretary from 2011 until 2022 and most recently became the Vice President. He was proud of the work that Man of Honor did; giving thousands of dollars to veterans in need, handing out hams for the holidays, helping to acquire the Man of Honor Club House so all veterans had a place they could go and share camaraderie; along with countless other projects that helped to ensure Man of Honor could carry out their mission of helping any Marathon County Veteran that was in need. Man of Honor is also the place where Bernie created lifelong family and friends. Every year Bernie would spend months working on his Christmas monologue, using humor to show how much he genuinely loved his brothers and sisters in arms. He ran the bar at the yearly raffle and organized the yearly “Weekend at Bernie’s” golf outing. Bernie truly was a man of honor.

In addition to his military background and dedication to the Man of Honor, Bernie was an avid Packer fan, and enjoyed playing golf. Most important to Bernie was his family, both his biological family and family he created along the way. Bernie would do anything for those he loved. In 1997 he and Gerri packed up their entire life so that they could move back to Wausau from Minot, North Dakota to take care of his stepfather Frank. Bernie was proud of his grandsons, Jason and Chris, who also served in the military. When Bernie knew his granddaughter Addie was coming over, he made sure to have the special foods that she loved, he always looked forward to spending time with his wife and kids, and no matter who the veteran was, or the struggles they faced, Bernie always made sure to go out of his way to let them know that they were a hero.

Bernie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gerri; his children, Bonnie (Scott Radandt) Knippel, Connie (Chris Seahorn) Allman, Scott, and Dave (Stormy Stigen) Knippel; grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Corey, Matthew, Morgan, Addie, and Dakota; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Evelyn, and Declan; sister’s-in-law, Margaret Schively and Dorla (Ron) Tam; brother-in-law, Chuck Greive, many nieces and nephews; and his Man of Honor brothers and sisters in arms.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his infant sister Jean; sister, Joan Lemma; two brother’s-in-Law, Vern Lemma, and Ray Schively; and sister-in-law, Millie Greive.

A celebration of Bernie’s life will take place from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Man of Honor Club House, 1425 Townline Road, Wausau, WI 54403. A service will take place at 1:30 pm with Military Honors by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 and a Final Salute from the Man of Honor Society to immediately follow the service.

Bernie’s family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and a special thanks to Cortney Heck, Jill at the Veteran’s Administration and the Man of Honor Society for their care and support.

Dennis W. Cooper

Dennis W. Cooper, 72, passed away on May 3, 2022 after a long battle with ALS. He was born June 9, 1949 to Phyllis and Wesley Cooper. He attended St. James Catholic School, Wausau High School, and obtained an Associate Degree in Accounting at Northcentral Technical Institute. He served in the Navy (1968-1972), based in Norfolk, and completed multiple deployments on the Destroyer, USS Corry.

Before returning to Wausau, Dennis lived in Madison working for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for 34 years.

He was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers and loved going to sports bars where he could watch multiple games at a time and play sports trivia. He was kind, generous, and caring.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Phyllis, Wausau, siblings Tim (Shelley Wilker) Madison, Bill (Jean) Weston, Lisa of Wausau, and Susan of Wilmington, NC; nieces Chelsea (Mark) Eagan of Victor, Idaho, Olivia (Timm) Smith of Lodi, and Victoria Houben of Charlotte, NC; nephews Chase (Leah) Cooper of Kronenwetter, Christopher (Sara) Houben, US Navy, stationed in Japan, Phillip Cooper of Wausau. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Wesley. He was lovingly cared for full-time by his sister, Lisa, for the last 11 months. He faced his disease with patience, hope and humility.

We are grateful for the exceptional care Denny received from Marcy and Tamara.

To honor Denny, please donate to the ALS Association, the ALS Wisconsin Chapter, or Paralyzed Veterans of America Wisconsin Chapter.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 10th at 1:30 pm at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N 2nd Street, Wausau.

Ramona J. Ortman

Ramona “Rae” Jean Ortman, 82, Milan, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Vita Care Living in Stratford.

Rae was born on July 23, 1939 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Albert and Mabel (Dorst) Huettl. Rae was a 1958 graduate of Stratford Senior High, and went on to obtain her nursing degree from Marshfield School of Nursing. Rae worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield for seven years, then at Medford Memorial Hospital for thirty years, ending her career as head nurse for 28 years in the OB and Family Center Department, assisting in bringing many babies into the world.

Rae was loved and admired by many for her positive outlook on life and uncompromising willingness to do for others. Her compassion and enthusiasm served as inspiration to family and friends alike.

Rae was married to Russell Rueden from Dorchester, they later divorced. Rae then married James Ortman from Milan, where they resided until his death on October 23, 2016.

Survivors include one brother, Kenneth (Bernie) Huettl, Scottsdale, AZ; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Brinkman, Marshfield, Donna Solchenberger, Athens, Martha Rodman, Edgar, Betty (David) Holbach, Athens, Phyllis (Gerald) Klimpke, Athens and Barbara Ortman, Athens ; many nieces and nephews; four Godchildren, Gary, Joan, Mike and Kurt; special friends, Merlin (deceased) and Loretta Waechter, Norbert and Joyce (deceased) Reidel and Carol and Willie (deceased) Clark.

Besides her parents and husband, James, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Michael; and brothers-in-law, Lester Solchenberger, Gene Rodman, Chuck Brinkman and Jack Ortman.

Although her time has passed, she will be missed greatly. The wonderful memories of time spent with Rae will live on in the hearts of those she touched forever.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford. Rev. Don Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Vita Care Living for all the loving care you gave to Rae.

Thomas L. Rader

Thomas L. Rader, 59, Wausau, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was blessed and received his last rites in the Catholic faith.

Tom was born December 10, 1962, in Milwaukee, son of the late Diane (LaMere) and Larry Rader, Wausau.

Tom graduated from Newman High School and went on to college at the University of Paris, where he excelled in French language studies. He held a deep and abiding love for music, and was also an accomplished saxophone player.

Survivors include his father and six siblings, Anne Rader, Christopher Rader, Elizabeth Mary (Frank) Delbovi, Katherine (Daniel) Gunn, John (Lisa) Rader, and Mary (Sean) Barnes, and seven nieces and nephews.

Tom was a beloved son, brother and uncle, a kind and gentle soul who touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

A private service with burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Glenn J. Schmitz

Glenn J. Schmitz, 82 died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 12, 1939 in Wausau, son of the late John and Elizabeth (Furger) Schmitz. On August 12, 1961 he married Dorothy Nowaczyk at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2011.

Glenn was a 1958 graduate of Newman Catholic High School, served his country in the United States Army and worked as a machinist for 42 years, at Graphic Packaging, the former American Can and James River Corp. Glenn was a dedicated husband and father and gave a lot of his time and effort to raise his family in the Catholic faith. He coached little league, senior league, middle school basketball and enjoyed sharing stories of his life adventures with his grandkids. He also, enjoyed watching his grandkids show at the county fair, participate in sports and other activities. Glenn enjoyed playing fastpitch softball, hunting, trapping, fishing, gardening and spending time at his cottage with his family.

Survivors include his children, Cathy (Dominic) Bush, Wausau, Doug Schmitz, Chippewa Falls, Mike (Bonni) Schmitz, Cashton, Debbie (Chris) Sparby, Mosinee and Jason (Sara) Schmitz, Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas and Michael Bush, Malachi and Bennet Schmitz, Merek and Trenton Schmitz; brothers-in-law, Chester (Pam) Nowaczyk and Raymond (Vicki) Nowaczyk, both of Wausau, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Myron Schmitz and sisters, Lou Ann Schmitz and sister-in-law Joan Schmitz.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeff Oswald, the nurses and staff at Aspirus, ICU, MAP and PCU.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated Noon on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Nathan A. Meyer

Nathan A. Meyer, 41, Hatley, died unexpectedly Sunday May 8, 2022 at home.

He was born September 24, 1980 in Wausau, son of Pamela (Nievinski) Meyer, Hatley and the late Orville Meyer.

Graduating from D.C.Everest High School on June 2, 1999, Nathan spent summers as a First Mate with First Choice Charter in Baileys Harbor. Later he had been employed as a carpenter, had several factory jobs and worked with T & E Tree Service. Currently was the owner operator of Cuttin Edge Tree Service.

Through the years, Nathan was involved in Little League and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. His greatest joy in life was raising his daughter, Kendra and spending time playing and working outdoors and caring for their pet Guinea pigs.

Survivors include his daughter, Kendra; his mother, Pam (Friend, Gus) Meyer, Hatley; his sister, Melanie Meyer, Weston; a nephew, Jordan Monette, Weston; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Nathan experienced some challenging times in his life and he now is at peace with the family that preceded him in death-his father, Orville, a nephew, Trevor, grandparents, Vivian Meyer, Ed and Alvina Nievinski.

Funeral Services will be 5:00 p.m. Wednesday May 18, 2022 at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, an educational memorial fund is being established for the benefit of his daughter, Kendra.

Kimberly K. Ostrowski

Kimberly Kay Ostrowski, 37, of the town of Elderon, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Kim was born on June 19, 1984, in Wausau. The daughter of Gregory and Sandra (Walters) Ostrowski.

Kim graduated from Wittenberg Birnamwood High School in 2002. She later attended NTC and Viterbo College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Kim worked as a registered nurse at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston and at Bellin Health in Green Bay. Kim enjoyed snowboarding, crocheting and playing piano. Kim loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces.

Kim is survived by her father, Greg; two brothers, Craig (Jessica) Ostrowski and Scott (Nicole) Ostrowski; three nieces, Jadyn, Kylie and Addison as well as many other relatives and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra and her grandparents, Eugene and Shirley Ostrowski and Leo and Evelyn Walters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 PM until 6:30 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Kim’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The Children’s Miracle Network.

Dawn Hettinga

On May 9, 2022, at the age of 96, Dawn Marsceau Hettinga began her eternal life in heaven. She was born on Nov. 14, 1925, in the town of Kronenwetter, WI — the 10th of 13 children born to Henry and Helena (Ueecker) Marsceau.



Dawn was a vibrant personality, and her life was defined by love, joy, service, and faith. In 1943, Dawn met and married the love of her life, Henry Hettinga. Their marriage was strong and affectionate for 56 years — an inspiration to their four children and countless others.



Growing up on a farm during the Great Depression, Dawn developed an amazing work ethic. Later, she went back to school and then worked as a secretary in the Wausau School System. For Dawn, work was a thing of joy, and her hands were never idle. Her vegetable and flower gardens were legendary. She continued to maintain her beautiful gardens through her 89th summer, always canning and freezing produce to share with family and friends.



Dawn’s creativity and dedication also found life in many beautiful quilts, garments, crocheted items, and braided wool rugs. She was an artist in the kitchen as well — from whipping up French breakfast puffs for her grandkids to planning large scale luncheons at the church. Dawn loved to entertain and serve others.



Dawn made everything fun. She loved games and usually claimed victory — laughing and winning our hearts as well as the round of Uno.



Above everything, Dawn’s Christian faith was central in her life. At age 14, she heard and understood the gospel of the Bible and chose to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Her daily prayer list included all her children, their offspring, and many others. Dawn was an active member of Wausau Bible Church for 80 years — teaching children and adults, engaging in service activities, and singing in the choir.



Dawn brought energy to every experience. She showed us all how to love life, love laughter, and love others. She was greatly treasured and is already greatly missed.



Proceeding Dawn in death were her husband Henry and her infant grandson Peter Hettinga. She is survived by her four children, Jan (Scharme) Hettinga, Lynda (Kendale) Dennis, Arlis (Joseph) Urcavich, and Kurt (Karen) Hettinga, 11 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. All four of Dawn’s children are/were involved in pastoral ministry along with five of her grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings: Suzanne Adamsheck, Henry (Bud) Marsceau, Richard Marsceau, and her twin brother and best friend, David Marsceau.



A special thank you goes out to Jeanne Kuski, Dawn’s beloved great-niece. We would also like to thank the staff at Pride LLC for their care, love, and friendship. Finally, we’re grateful to Saint Croix Hospice for helping Dawn in her last days.



Please join us in celebrating Dawn’s life on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Visitation is at 2 p.m. with a service following at 3 p.m., both at Wausau Bible Church, 1300 Grand Ave, Wausau, WI. 54403.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Wausau Bible Church memorial fund at wausaubiblechurch.org.



