MERRILL – Justin Yang was meet medalist with a 77 to lead Wausau West to yet another win in the fifth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Friday at Merrill Public Golf Course.

West finished with a team score of 328, 13 shots ahead of second-place D.C. Everest. Wisconsin Rapids was third with a 346, Marshfield had its best finish thus far in the tournament series with a 352 to take fourth, Wausau East was fifth with a 356, Stevens Point sixth with a 359 and Merrill seventh with a 368.

West, which has won or tied for first in each of the five legs of the seven-meet tournament, leads Wisconsin Rapids by four points in the overall standings.

Tyler Skogstad and Lucca Tonni tied for seventh with 83s to help the cause for the Warriors.

Andy Ziemer had a 79 and Tanner Courtright shot an 80 to finish second and third for D.C. Everest.

Matt Sitte was fourth with an 81 and Cooper Bjerke tied for fifth with an 82 for Wausau East.

Maxx Oertel tied for 10th with an 85, Tyler Heiman had an 87, Kyle Berres shot an 88, Ethan Schnitzler fired a 92, and Graydon Anderson had a 95 for Marshfield.

The tournament will finish up next week with the sixth leg at Stevens Point Country Club on Monday and the final leg at Pine Valley Golf Course in Marathon on Friday, May 20.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 5, at Merrill Public Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 328; 2. D.C. Everest 341; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 346; 4. Marshfield 352; 5. Wausau East 356; 6. Stevens Point 359; 7. Merrill 368.

Individual scores: 1. Justin Yang (WW) 77; 2. Andy Ziemer (DC) 79; 3. Tanner Courtright (DC) 80; 4. Matt Sitte (WE) 81; 5. Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Ethan Thomas (SP) 82; 7. Tyler Skogstad (WW), Lucca Tonelli (WW) and Brady Skifton (WR) 83; 10. Allie Maschke (MER), Kyle McKee (WW) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 85; 13. Owen Bunnell (DC), Adam Prokop (WW) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 86; 16. Arin Dettmering (MER), Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Carter Morrison (WR) 87; 19. Kyle Berres (MAR) 88; 20. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 90; 21. A.J. Earnest (SP) 91; 22. Nate Earnest (SP) and Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 92; 24. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 94; 25. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) and Graydon Anderson (MAR) 95; 27. Nate Geiss (DC) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 96; 29. Jaylen Anderson (MER) and Jack Blokhuis (WR) 97; 31. Zach Frangiskakis (WE) 98; 32. Maya Paulus (MER) 99; 33. Brody Trantow (WE) 102; 34. Jack Bobinski (DC) 104; 35. Sawyer Marnholtz (MER) 112.

Overall Standings

Through Leg No. 5 of 7

Team standings: 1. Wausau West 33.5; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 29.5; 3. D.C. Everest 23; 4. Stevens Point 20; 5. Wausau East 17; 6. Marshfield 12; 7. Merrill 5.

Individual standings: 1. Lucca Tonelli (WW) 55; 2. Andy Ziemer (DC) 53; 3. Owen Bunnell (DC) 49; 4. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 41.5; 5. Tyler Skogstad (WW) 40; 6. Ethan Thomas (SP) 36.5; 7. Matt Sitte (WE) 36; 8. Carter Morrison (WR) 35; 9. Justin Yang (WW) 34; 10. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 32.5; 11. Brady Skifton (WR) 30; 12. Kyle Berres (MAR) 26.5; 13. Adam Prokop (WW) 25; 14. Tanner Courtright (DC) 22; 15. Arin Dettmering (MER) 21.5; 16. Nate Earnest (SP) 16; 17. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 12; 18. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 7; 19. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 6; 20. Allie Maschke (MER), Kyle McKee (WW) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 5; 23. Chase Prohaska (WW) 4; 24. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 2.5; 25. Russell Harder (WW) 2; 26. A.J. Earnest (SP) 1.