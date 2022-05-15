Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Race Volunteers Needed! The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge is an Ironbull adventure race in which teams of two to four members and soloists will run, bike and paddle their way through the rugged and beautiful central Wisconsin wilderness using only a map and compass to find the way. Volunteers needed for setup of the race facilities on Friday afternoon (May 27) and teardown on Saturday evening (May 28) along with a few overnight monitors to assist the Ironbull employee onsite overnight. Please sign up virtually by following the link: https://www.ironbull.org/volunteer-rmac. Contact executivedirector@ironbull.org with questions.

Join the Shelter Support Team! During large disasters, you can support the day-to-day activities within a shelter that may include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided. If the need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple local shifts of 4-12 hours each. For those able to travel outside of their local area, a commitment of at least 14 consecutive days, working 8- or 12-hour shifts is required. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Assist with the Glow Run! GiGi’s Playhouse is hosting its second annual Glow Run at the Aspirus YMCA on June 4. Volunteers needed to assist with set-up, registration, obstacle course, tunnels and clean up. Learn more and register here: GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau: GiGi’s 5K GLOW Fun Run/Walk (signupgenius.com). Contact volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org with questions.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Supplies Needed for Art Projects. The Boys and Girls Club needs glass jars (baby food and mason jars), paper towel roll tubes/core, and egg cartons. If you have any questions or would like to coordinate a drop off, contact Alexis Radloff at 715-845-2582, ext. 201, or Alexisr@bgclub.com.

Products Needed. Aspirus Family House needs donations of toilet paper, paper towel, laundry detergent and pump hand soap. Donations can be delivered to the Family House, 2801 Westhill Drive. Items can be dropped off 8 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions, contact Kim.smerda@aspirus.org or 715-847-2470.

Source: United Way of Marathon County