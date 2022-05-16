Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

On 05-15-2022 deputies investigated a battery that took place at Holly’s bar in the Town of Bradley. A male subject reported being struck in the back of the head. The victim went to get medical aid on his own. No suspect information is available at this time no arrests have been made.

05-15-2022 deputies investigated a motor vehicle crash that took place on Joe Snow Rd. in the Town of Scott. According to the investing deputy the vehicle was being operated east bound on Joe Snow Rd. when it left the roadway and struck a power pole. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and the driver had left the scene. Deputies located the driver, a 32 year old Merrill woman, later in the evening. The crash is still under investigation, no arrests have been made, and it is believed that alcohol was a factor. The driver claimed no injuries.

05-15-2022 while investigating a previous car crash, on scene deputies were advised of another car crash in the area on Fairview Rd. in the Town of Scott. Upon investigating the second crash the driver was located and found to be under the influence of intoxicants. SFSTs were preformed and as a result of those tests the driver, a 32 year old Merrill man, was arrested for 1st offense OWI. The driver was transported to the Lincoln County jail. No injuries were reported due to the crash.

05-15-2022 a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on USH 8 and CTH A in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the vehicle a 34 year old Hartford, WI man was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. SFST’s were preformed and as a result of those tests the driver was arrested for 2nd offense OWI. The driver was found to be 2 times the legal limit for driving. The driver was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and booked for the second offense OWI.

05/15/2022 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on USH 8 and Martin Rd. in the Town of Somo. The driver, a 33 year old Saukville man, was found to have been drinking and was put through field sobriety tests. The driver was found not to be over the limit. He was cited for traveling 81mph in a 45mph zone.

05/14/2022 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for a registration violation on North Fourth St. and River St. in the City of Tomahawk. The driver, a 27 year old Tomahawk woman, was found to have been under the influence of intoxicants. SFSTs were preformed and as a result of those tests the driver was arrested for first-offense OWI. The driver was later released to a responsible party.

On 05/14/2022 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on CTH C and Holdorf Rd. in the Town of Schley. The driver, an 18 year old Antigo man, was found to have been under the influence of intoxicants and was put through field sobriety tests. As a result of those tests the driver was arrested for a first offense OWI. He was also cited for speeding and third offense under age alcohol violation. The driver was found to be 2 times the legal limit allowed for driving. The driver was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

On 05/13/2022 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on CTH X and Spring Brook Rd. in the Town of Pine River. The driver a 54 year old Ringle man was found to have been under the influence of intoxicants and was put through field sobriety tests. As a result of those tests the driver was arrested for a first offense OWI. The driver was found to be twice the legal limit. He was later released to a responsible party.

On 05/12/2022 a deputies responded to a report of a disorderly subject at a residence on CTH W in the Town of Pine River. Upon investigating it was learned that the suspect a 32 year old Merrill, WI man was reported to be disorderly and damaged property. The subject was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and criminal damage to property. No injuries were reported.

On 05/10/2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on North Country Ct. in the Town of Bradley for report of a female subject being disorderly. Upon investigating it was found that a 46 year old Green Bay woman had been drinking and was acting disorderly causing a disturbance. As a result she was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On 05/10/2022 deputies were assigned to investigate a domestic incident that took place at an address on CTH JJ in the Town of Merrill. As a result of that investigation a 35 year old Irma man was arrested for domestic related disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. He was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.