Wasuau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Stratford baseball team used a three-run fifth inning to extend its lead, then held on to defeat Wausau East 6-4 in a nonconference game Monday at East High School.

The big inning helped the Tigers build a 6-1 lead before East responded with two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh before Dillon Kirsch was able to get out of the jam and save the win for Tigers’ teammate Brady Schmidt.

Schmidt struck out four and walked four in five innings, while Kirsch struck out three in the final two innings.

Noah Stroming and Caden Werth had two hits each for East (6-8).

Stroming suffered the loss, allowing six runs in five innings, but finished with eight strikeouts.

Jack Tubbs had two hits, and Braeden Schueller and kirsch had RBI in the win for Stratford (14-2).

Wausau East will host Marshfield for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Tigers 6, Lumberjacks 4

Stratford 020 130 0 – 6 7 1

Wausau East 000 120 1 – 4 8 1

WP: Brady Schmidt. LP: Noah Stroming. SV: Dillon Kirsch.

SO: Schmidt (5 inn.) 4, D. Kirsch (2 inn.) 3; Stroming (5 inn.) 8, Jack Barthels (2 inn.) 2. BB: Schmidt 4, D. Kirsch 2; Stroming 3, Barthels 1.

Top hitters: S, Jack Tubbs 2×4; Gavin Kirsch 2B. WE, Caden Werth 2×3; Stroming 2×3.

Records: Stratford 14-2; Wausau East 6-8.