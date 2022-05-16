Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East plated a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Lumberjacks a 2-1 win over Stratford in a nonconference softball game Monday at East High School.

The Tigers scored on an RBI hit by Tessa Berg in the top of the fifth inning for the game’s first run before East immediately tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI from Tristen Young.

The score remained 1-1 until East finally got to Stratford pitcher Laney Pankratz again as Young delivered another RBI hit to earn the walk-off win.

Pankratz struck out six and walked just one in the complete game loss for Stratford (8-10).

Wausau East pitcher Maddy Krueger was just as spectacular, striking out seven without a walk to pick up the victory.

Stratford will wrap up its Marawood Conference South Division and regular-season schedule with a home game against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast at zaleskisports.com.

Wausau East (5-9) will be at home against Stevens Point to wrap up its Wisconsin Valley Conference and regular-season slate.

Lumberjacks 2, Tigers 1 (9 inn.)

Stratford 000 010 000 – 1 6 2

Wausau East 000 010 001 – 2 6 1

WP: Maddy Krueger. LP: Laney Pankratz.

SO: Pankratz 6; Krueger 7. BB: Pankratz 1; Krueger 0.

Top hitters: S, Tessa Berg 2×4, 3B, RBI. WE, Tristen Young 2×4, 3B, 2 RBI.

Records: Stratford 8-10; Wausau East 5-9.