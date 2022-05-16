Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Wisconsin Rapids earned a win at the sixth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Monday at Stevens Point Country Club, keeping its faint hopes for a conference championship alive.

Rapids, led by Brady Skifton’s 82, finished with a team score of 340, nine shots ahead of D.C. Everest. Wausau West was third with 353, followed by Stevens Point with 355, Wausau East with 358, Marshfield with 368, and Merrill with 398.

Wisconsin Rapids is two points behind Wausau West for the lead in the overall team standings, meaning it would need to finish two spots ahead of West at the final meet of the tournament on Friday at Pine Valley Golf Course in Marathon to earn a tie for the championship.

Stevens Point’s Ethan Thomas was meet medalist with a 78, three shots ahead of D.C. Everest’s Andy Ziemer. Skifton was third, and Owen Bunnell of D.C. Everest finished fourth with an 83.

Ziemer opened up a six-point lead over his teammate Bunnell for overall individual lead heading into the final meet.

Tyler Skogstad led West, tying Wisconsin Rapids’ Carter Morrison for fifth place with an 84.

Matt Sitte led Wausau East with an 87 as he tied D.C. Everest’s Tanner Courtright and Stevens Point’s Nate Earnest for an 87.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 6, May 16, at Stevens Point Country Club

Team scores: 1. Wisconsin Rapids 340; 2. D.C. Everest 349; 3. Wausau West 353; 4. Stevens Point 355; 5. Wausau East 358; 6. Marshfield 368; 7. Merrill 398.

Individual results: 1. Ethan Thomas (SP) 78; 2. Andy Ziemer (DC) 81; 3. Brady Skifton (WR) 82; 4. Owen Bunnell (DC) 83; 5. Tyler Skogstad (WW) and Carter Morrison (WR) 84; 7. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 85; 8. Matt Sitte (WE), Tanner Courtright (DC) and Nate Earnest (SP) 87; 11. Justin Yang (WW) 88; 12. Teddy Schlindwein (WE), Kyle Berres (MAR), Lucca Tonelli (WW) and Jax Pagel (WR) 89; 16. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 90; 17. Brody Trantow (WE), Cooper Bjerke (WE) and A.J. Earnest (SP) 91; 20. Kyle McKee (WW) and Adam Prokop (WW) 92; 22. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 93; 23. Jaylen Anderson (MER) 95; 24. Graydon Anderson (MAR) 96; 25. Arin Dettmering (MER) 97; 26. Nate Geiss (DC) 98; 27. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 99; 28. Adam Gage (DC) and Logan Fike (WE) 100; 30. Maya Paulus (MER) and Dominick Fetterer (WR) 101; 32. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 104; 33. Sawyer Marnholtz (MER) 105; 34. Jacob Kozelek (SP) 107; 35. Jax Banser (MER) 140.

Overall Standings

Through Leg No. 6 of 7

Team standings: 1. Wausau West 38.5; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 36.5; 3. D.C. Everest 29; 4. Stevens Point 24; 5. Wausau East 20; 6. Marshfield 14; 7. Merrill 6.

Individual standings: 1. Andy Ziemer (DC) 67; 2. Owen Bunnell (DC) 61; 3. Lucca Tonelli (WW) 57.5; 4. Ethan Thomas (SP) 51.5; 5. Tyler Skogstad (WW) 50.5; 6. Carter Morrison (WR) 45.5; 7. Matt Sitte (WE) and Brady Skifton (WR) 43; 9. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 41.5; 10. Justin Yang (WW) 39; 11. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 32.5; 12. Kyle Berres (MAR) and Tanner Courtright (DC) 29; 14. Adam Prokop (WW) 25; 15. Nate Earnest (SP) 23; 16. Arin Dettmering (MER) 21.5; 17. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 15; 18. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 12; 19. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 9.5; 20. Allie Maschke (MER), Kyle McKee (WW) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 5; 23. Chase Prohaska (WW) 4; 24. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) and Jax Pagel (WR) 2.5; 26. Russell Harder (WW) 2; 27. A.J. Earnest (SP) 1.