WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 for two new exhibits that opened earlier this month.

“Pulp: Paper, Print and Wood,” on exhibit through July 2, is in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery and “Touch With Your Eyes,” also on exhibit through July 2, is on display in the Vault Gallery.

“Pulp: Paper, Print and Wood,” created to shine a light on underrepresented mediums and modes of making, features printmaking, all manners of paper arts, wood art/craft and basketry. This exhibit features art pieces juried by Mark Brueggeman, a local artist and art studio operator, and former University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point professor of art and design.

“Touch With Your Eyes” funfetti by Luke Boyd. Photo courtesy Center for the Visual Arts.

“Touch With Your Eyes” features invited artists who created textured sculptures, fabric pieces and paintings for which patrons are invited to use their eyes to imagine what it might be like to lay your hands on them.

Awards will be given for the “Pulp” exhibit for best of show.

If you go

“Pulp: Paper, Print and Wood”

On display now through July 2

Caroline S. Mark Gallery – Center for the Visual Arts

“Touch With Your Eyes”

On display now through July 2

Vault Gallery – Center for the Visual Arts

The CVA is at 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

