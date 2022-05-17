KRONENWETTER – Get out and ride!

This village and Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to promote healthy and safe habits with the Bike & Walk for the Health of It event to be held at 6 p.m. May 19 at Towering Pines Park, 2355 Tower Road, Kronenwetter.

“It’s great way to kick off our 2022 community events,” said Planning Technician William Gau in a news release. “A bike ride or simple stroll with your fellow residents definitely promotes a healthy lifestyle and is a great lead-in to an active summer.”

Take your bike or your walking shoes and hit one of the three laid-out courses. Choose from a 1-mile, 3-mile, or 9-mile bike and/or walking route.

Enjoy food vendors, drinks and music.

Every kid in attendance will receive a prize and four youth-sized bikes will be given away, including a specialized bike.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital will be on site to properly fit bike helmets. They will also have 50 helmets of various sizes to hand out.

Participants are required to wear bike helmets (only if you are riding a bike) and brightly colored clothing.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department will have a fire engine at the event along with local firefighters for show and tell.

Dogs are also welcome as long as they are leashed and controlled.

Rain date is May 26.