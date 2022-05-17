RHINELANDER – The Oneida County Veterans Council invites residents May 30 to remember and honor fallen military heroes who fought to create, preserve and defend the freedom of the United States of America.

A ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the John and Dori Brown Auditorium in Rhinelander High School, 665 Coolidge Ave. This year’s guest speaker is SFC Jason Hazelton, U.S. Army Special Forces, retired. Preceding the ceremony, the following cemetery ceremonies are scheduled:

8 a.m.: VFW Honor Guard at Newbold Cemetery

8:30 a.m.: AmVets/American Legion Honor Guard at Northland Memorial Park

9 a.m.: VFW Honor Guard at Forest Home Cemetery

9 a.m.: AmVets/American Legion Honor Guard at Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery

For more information, contact the Oneida County Veterans Service Office at 715-369-6127.