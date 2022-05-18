Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Grace Sandquist and Jenna Check each scored twice as the D.C. Everest girls soccer team blanked Merrill 5-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Tuesday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Kaitlyn Abbiehl added a goal for the Evergreens, who are now 12-4 overall and 10-0 in the WVC.

Zongshia Lo had two assists and Sandquist another in the win.

D.C. Everest outshot Merrill (1-13, 0-10 WVC) 16-1 on goal, with goalie Makenna Kampmann saving the one shot attempt for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest will host Marshfield at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at D.C. Everest Middle School. The Evergreens would clinch at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title with a win.