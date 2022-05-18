By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau-area man accused of beating his girlfriend’s cat so brutally the animal lost an eye and had to be euthanized will be arraigned next month, after a Marathon County judge ordered him to stand trial on felony charges.

Andrew Gehr booking photo courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Andrew Gehr, 30, initially faced a misdemeanor charge of animal mistreatment in the case. That charge was met with an outcry from the public as well as activists who insisted the allegations against Gehr merited felony charges.

In February, a judge agreed.

Court records show officers were called at about 8:25 a.m. Aug. 22 to a home on Robb Street in Schofield for a report of a family disturbance. When officers arrived, they discovered Gehr’s girlfriend’s pet cat, Penelope, in a shed in the backyard, her eye popped out of its socket and her nose and mouth encrusted with blood and dirt.

Police say Gehr, who was living at the home at the time, told his young daughter to go play downstairs, then took the cat, beat her within inches of her life and hid her near-lifeless body in the shed of their shared home. Gehr’s then-girlfriend searched for Penelope for days – all while Gehr assisted in the “search” and acted as though he knew nothing.

At the scene, police found blood and urine, along with the cat’s bedding, which was stained with blood and had been thrown in the trash, according to court documents.

Gehr was arrested and taken to the Marathon County Jail. Penelope was taken to a local vet, who determined her injuries were similar to those which resulted from being “kicked by a horse, being in a dog fight or hit by a car,” the complaint states. The cat was euthanized due to the extent of her injuries, which likely resulted in total blindness and loss of brain function, court documents state.

Three days after the initial charge was filed, Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Barnett filed a motion seeking to amend the complaint and charge to a single felony count of intentional or negligent animal mistreatment causing disfigurement, under the same state statute.

In October, as marchers surrounded the courthouse demonstrating their support for a felony charge, a judge declined to make a decision on the motion because a defense attorney was not in the courtroom at the time. The request was ultimately granted by Circuit Judge Greg Strasser.

On Tuesday, May 17, Judge Strasser heard testimony from an Everest Metro Police officer who responded to the call before binding Gehr over for an arraignment and trial.

The arraignment date for Gehr, who is free on a signature bond, is June 8.