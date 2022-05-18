Richard D. Lind

Richard (Dick) Duane Lind of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1960 in Berlin, WI, the son of Janet (Piette) Rogers and Duane Lind. Richard married his high-school sweetheart, Beth Beutler, on July 23, 1983 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Richford, WI.

Dick graduated from Winona State University in 1983 where he developed a lifelong passion for teaching chemistry and physics. He went on to receive his Master’s of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Wisconsin–Superior and was certified as a Director of Instruction through Edgewood College. He worked as a chemistry and physics teacher for 31 years at Mosinee High School and Northcentral Technical College, where he strove to be innovative and have a positive impact on his students and colleagues. He then served the Mosinee School District as Curriculum Director from 2014 until retiring in 2017. In retirement, Dick supported aspiring teachers as a consultant to CESA #9 in their Excellence in Education Program. He also volunteered his tutoring services to many former students and friends over the years.

Dick loved all things outdoors, whether spending weekends hunting and fishing with family and friends or adding another fruit tree to his impressive “square foot” garden. He and Beth relished watching backyard wildlife while sipping their morning cups of coffee. Dick’s sense of discovery and his desire to learn were infectious, and his penchant for chemistry extended to many culinary endeavors – making mozzarella with his nieces and nephew, doting on his sourdough starter, brewing beer, and laboring over recipes for loved ones to enjoy. Above all, he enjoyed time spent with family and friends, traveling, playing cards, and attending concerts, especially those of his children. Dick was good-humored, encouraging, and generous with his time to others. He was the ultimate family man and friend to those who knew him.

A member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Dick served on various committees and could regularly be found at worship and fellowship with other congregants who became lifelong friends. He also added his voice to the church choirs for many years.

Dick will be missed most of all by the love of his life, Beth, who advocated for him and was an extraordinary caretaker on his cancer journey. He is further survived by his children Matthew Richard (Amy Anderson) Lind, Chicago, IL and Clara Beth (Zachary Aschim) Lind, Minneapolis, MN; mother and step-father, Janet and Duane Rogers, Redgranite, WI; sister, Cheryl (Craig) Heller, New Holstein, WI; and sisters and brothers-in-law Bonnie & Dean Brix, Marshfield, WI and Brenda Saeger & Jim Wroblewski, Custer, WI. He is further survived by his dear nieces, nephew, and friends who fully enriched his life. Dick was preceded in death by his father, Duane Lind, his father- and mother-in-law, Harlan & Diane Beutler, and two brothers-in-law, Bruce Beutler and Kevin Saeger.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 22 from 4-7 p.m. at HelkeFuneral Home, 302 Spruce St, Wausau. A funeral service will take place on Monday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. The Rev. Gary Froseth will officiate.

The family thanks Dr. Harish Ahuja and the staff at the AspirusCancer Center for their dedicated and reassuring care during Dick’s pancreatic cancer treatment. The family is also grateful to the many family members and friends who lifted them up during their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following organizations that represent Dick’s life passions: Cattail Organics Food Pantries, the Wausau Conservatory of Music, CESA #9’s Excellence in Teaching program, and St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

i carry your heart with me / (i carry it in my heart) / i am never without it / (anywhere i go you go, my dear) –e.e.cummings

Donald E. Palesh

Donald E. Palesh, age 94, of the town of Hewitt, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.

He was born on January 1, 1928, in Chicago, the son of the late Joseph and Ella (Laffin) Palesh. On June 14, 1947, he married Rozella “Rosie” Kalinke at Zion Lutheran Church in the town of Easton. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2013.

Donald and Rosie were dairy farmers in the town of Hewitt while raising their four children, Gary, Michael, Greg and Penny. He was a very hard worker who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. He really loved to work in the woods. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball in county league.

Survivors include his children, Gary (Betsy) Palesh of Hudson, Greg Palesh of the town of Hewitt, and Penny (Jim) Jirschele of Rothschild; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Ursula) Palesh of Woodbury, MN and Muriel Prahl of Weston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosie, son Michael, and sisters, Elaine Czeck and Shirley Palesh.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 P.M. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the town of Hewitt Fire Department.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com.

Marie “Cathy” Kujawa

Marie “Cathy” Catherine Kujawa, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Cathy was born on August 1, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau, WI to Robert and Thelma (Jacobsen) Sullivan. On June 14, 1969, Cathy married the love of her life, Walter “Wally” Kujawa, in Kingsford, MI.

Cathy was employed at Moxness Products from 1978 until it closed in 1997. She then returned to school and earned an Administrative Professional Associate Degree from Northcentral Technical College, graduating with honors in 2000. Cathy then worked for the Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce for six years, Kenny Construction Co. for one year, and Penske Truck Leasing for six years, retiring in 2013.

Cathy was an avid reader, movie enthusiast, and very much enjoyed attending live performances. She was always happy to help raise money and volunteer at many organizations including, the American Cancer Society, the Workplace Volunteer Council of Marathon County, the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau, and the Wausau Area Jaycees. But nothing brought Cathy more joy than being with her family and friends. She especially loved spoiling all the children in her family.

Cathy is survived by her three children, Kevin (Lisa) Kujawa, Bryan (Chris) Kujawa, and Christine Detert; four grandchildren, Jessica (Ben) Hermes, Taylor Kujawa, Sasha (Cory) Kesy, and Nick (Alicia) Schroedel; great-grandchildren, Skylar Thompson and Asher Hermes, Gavin, Emma and Nora Kesy, and Natalie and Adalyn Schroedel; siblings, Robert “Bob” Sullivan Jr., Patty (Dave) Knapp, Carol Wesolowski, John “Jack” (Shannon) Sullivan, Sharon Sullivan, James “Jim” (Lynn) Sullivan, Barb Mesenberg, and Colleen “Kelly” (Tom) Rueger; five siblings-in-law; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her fur baby, Bessie.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter; parents, Robert and Thelma; brother, Dan’l Sullivan; brother-in-law, Stanley “Jr.” Wesolowski; sister-in-law, Laurie (Craig) Marson; and parents-in-law, Walter and Mary Ann Kujawa.

Funeral service for Cathy will be held on May 25, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St, Weston, WI 54476. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the funeral Mass at 11:00 am and Rite of Committal at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery. Cathy and her late husband, Wally, will be buried at the same time. A luncheon for family and friend will follow at the church.

The family wishes to send a thank you to the many compassionate and caring staff at Marshfield Medical Center–Weston and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the care provided to Cathy. This gratitude especially goes out to those who cared for her in her final days—including Laine, RN; Lydia, RN; Samantha, RN; Kaylie, RN; Tina, RN; and Kari K, RN.

Ralph J. Wozniak

Ralph James Wozniak, 85, of Athens, WI, passed away on May 16, 2022 at Our Way Assisted Living in Merrill, Wisconsin from natural causes. Ralph was born on December 5, 1936 to Theodore and Marie Wozniak in Athens, WI. Ralph was a graduate of Athens High School and worked, after high school, worked as a pinsetter at the Athens bowling alley. After graduation in 1955, he went on to be a long-standing employee at Marathon Cheese. Ralph loved to travel and visit with family and friends at family and community weddings, holidays, and other celebrations.

Ralph lived at his childhood home in Athens from his birth until he transitioned to assisted living care needs. Ralph was predeceased by his parents with his father passing in 1945 and his mother in 1983. Ralph was also predeceased by brothers Jack Wagner and William Wozniak, and sisters Eileen Chenevey and infant sister Doris. Ralph was never married and had no children of his own but treasured time and relationships with his nieces and nephews who survive. Ralph is survived by his sister-in-law Kay Wozniak, nephews and nieces KC Wagner, John Wozniak, Ann Wozniak, Michael Chenevey, Mark Chenevey, Joel Chenevey, Eric Chenevey, Paula Chenevey, Margaret Ness, John Chenevey, Peter Chenevey, and cousin Marilyn Koszuta.

Ralph was a life-long member of St. Anthony’s Church in Athens. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday May 23, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Athens, WI.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Jerry M. Madison

Jerry Mac Madison, passed away in Wausau, Wisconsin on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Nelda (Seer) Madison; sons, Mark (Heidi Arnao) Madison and Elliott (Elena) Madison; twin sister, Janet Miller; brothers-in-law, Jim Miller and Don Stahl; grandchildren, Madeline, Andre and Theodore Madison; nieces, Kerry Miller and Candy McHugh; and nephew, Darrin Stahl.

Jerry was born on June 22, 1935 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Glen Madison and Miriam (Keffner) Madison. Jerry was a 1953 graduate of Marshfield High School. He received a BS from U-W Stevens Point in History in 1957 and his Masters in History from the U-W Madison in 1962. From 1957–1961 he taught history at New London High School. He went on to teach history at Wausau East High School from 1962-1969 and 1973-1977. He went on to run Congressman David Obey’s state office from 1969-1973 and 1977-1998. He was awarded “Wisconsin Outstanding Young Educator” in 1967. He served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Carolyn Mark Scholarship Foundation and was chairman of the Wisconsin State Higher Education Board from 1975-1978 and 1983-1985. Jerry got his start in politics when his father was Mayor of Marshfield. He went on to serve as State Chairman and National Committeeman of the Wisconsin Young Democrats and was a longtime Democratic activist in Wisconsin politics. His extraordinary humor and warmth will be missed by his family and many friends. He loved his wife and family, history, fishing, trivia and the Green Bay Packers.

Following his wishes, there will only be a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, people can choose to donate to Fountain House, www.fountainhouse.org.

David L. Schepp

On Wednesday May 11th, 2022, we said goodbye to Dave, a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

Dave was born in Wausau, WI on September 4th, 1951. He was the son of the late Wilbert and Florence (Kolter) Schepp. Dave had three brothers, Wayne, Dale, and Keith. He grew up on Randolph St, the northwest side of Wausau.

Dave graduated from Wausau High School in 1969 and went on to work for Marathon Electric retiring as a journeyman tool and die maker after 44 years (9/8/69-8/23/2013). He was a very active union member in IBEW Local#1791 and served on both the boards at the Marathon Electric Employee’s Credit Union, and the Wausau Labor Temple.

Dave met the love of his life, Yvonne Scheffler, on September 5th, 1971. The two were married on April 8th, 1972, at St. Annes church in Wausau. Their love for one another is truly amazing and is a testament to the family they created. They had most recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Together they had 2 sons, Chad and Casey, and one daughter Stacey who passed away, shortly after birth. Dave was involved with many of his son activities, most notably his involvement in St. Michael’s Boy Scout Troop 456, frequently driving and chaperoning groups for seasonal troop camping events, volunteer activities, as well as helping both his boys attain the rank of Eagle Scout.

Dave will be remembered for many things…most of which will be his laid-back demeanor and sense of humor. He grew up enjoying Western movies and then matured in the 60’s and motorcycle culture. He loved shooting pool, playing horseshoes, hunting, and fishing. But what he loved the most, were family and friends! He also had the ability to make people feel special and at-ease, even if you were new to the group. You were always invited to play a game of cribbage or join him for an Old Fashion or Old Style.

Dave is preceded in death by grandparents; William and Lillian Schepp /Fabian and Margaret Kolter; Parents: Wilbert and Florence Schepp; brothers: Dale and Wayne Schepp; daughter: Stacey Schepp.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Schepp; brother: Keith (Sue) Schepp, sister-in-law: Pat Schepp, sons: Chad (Mandy) Schepp and Casey (Petra) Schepp; grandchildren; Cheyenne, Brynn, Sunni, Harley, and Malik; and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. If you cannot make the Funeral service, it will be live streamed thru the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Facebook page. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

A private service, with burial, will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park on a future date.

Ardyth U. Kraege

Ardyth Ursula Kraege, nee Marten, 82 of Stevens Point, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at her home.

She was born on June 21, 1939 in the town of Norrie, Marathon County, the daughter of Orman and Hazel (Defferding) Marten.

Ardyth attended the Forestville Grade School and the Birnamwood High School.

On July 18, 1959, Ardyth was united in marriage to Albert Kraege at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood.

Ardyth was employed as a nurses aid and retired from Crestline/SNE Windows. Ardyth was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and road trips. She also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino.

Ardyth is survived by her husband, Albert; children, Bruce (Leslie) Kraege of Bethany, Oklahoma, Colleen Sorensen of Omaha, Nebraska, Brad (Margaret) Kraege of Stevens Point, WI and Cliff (Michael) Kraege of Monona, WI; grandsons, Brandon (Jen) Sorensen of Papillion, Nebraska, Kevin (Megan) Kraege and Brian Kraege, all of Stevens Point; great-grandchildren, Danielle and Delaney Sorensen and sister-in-law, Kasey Marten of Edmond, Oklahoma.

Ardyth was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law, Daniel Sorensen and a brother, Craig Marten.

No services will be held. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Fay J. Kizewski

Fay J. Kizewski, 82 of Galloway, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the home of her daughter under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

Fay was born on December 6, 1939, in Milwaukee, to George and Edna (Hautala) Suttley. At the age of eight, Fay’s mother passed away and she was then adopted and raised by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Alphonse Blanchett.

On September 20, 1958, Fay was united in marriage to Anton Kizewski at Mother of Perpetual Help in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2009.

Fay was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Galloway and was a member of the Rosary Society and a former catechism teacher. She loved woodworking and donated many items to the church. Fay enjoyed flower gardening, feeding and watching the birds and fishing. She also enjoyed repainting statues, even repainting all of the statues at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was a 4-H leader in her younger years. She cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, and always enjoyed cooking and baking for them.

Fay is survived by her children, Wendy (Larry) Gruna of Galloway, Eric Kizewski of Waupaca, Jeffrey Kizewski of Stevens Point, Anton, Jr. (Dawn) Kizewski and Kelley (Jack) Bloecher, all of Tigerton, Victor Kizewski of Galloway and Tina (Chris) Galfano of Orfordville and Susan (Charles) Polzin of Marion; 19 grandchildren; Amy, Andrew, Whitney, Ezra, Jeffrey Jr., Kyle, Scott, Alex, Trevor, Devin, Amber, Jay, Misty, Dutch, Lily, Bayley, Anthony, Briar, Paige and Abby; 18 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Fay was preceded in death by her husband; parents and adopted parents; siblings, George Suttley Jr., Donald Suttley, Jean Callahan & Dorothy Blanchett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9am until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Joseph F. Resch

Joseph (Joe) Frank Resch, formerly of Birnamwood, died at his new home, Primrose Senior Community, Wausau, in the presence of loved ones on Sunday, May 15th, 2022.

Joe was born on June 3, 1930, in his parents’ rural farm home, near the town of Birnamwood, Wisconsin. He met his future wife, Jane, at a dance held at his former one room schoolhouse, which doubled as a dance hall. Shortly after they met, Joe was drafted into the Army where he proudly served his country from 1955 to 1957.

Upon his return from service, he married Jane and together they had three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joe worked as a bulk milk-hauler until he was 54. He then became a licensed insurance agent and joined his wife at her business, Resch Birnamwood Insurance, now owned by their son, Alan.

A dedicated community member, Joe served for decades as a member of the Lion’s Club, the American Legion, and on various committees as a member of the village board. He proudly served as a volunteer firefighter. He was a member of the inaugural class for registered EMTs in Wisconsin, and he became the second officially registered EMT in the state. After retirement, Joe continued to volunteer at the Antigo Hospital where he relished visiting and sharing stories with the patients.

Joe valued time with his family and friends and always prioritized them in his life. He and Jane were avid golfers and they loved wintering in Arizona playing golf with their friends. He was also a dedicated fisherman, card player and casino attendee and would call his children when he would hit the ever-elusive royal flush on the poker machine.

Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years Jane, and their three children: Deb (Tom) Stafford, Alan (Celeste) Resch, and Wendy (Christopher) Novak, and his beloved grandchildren: Andrea, Meghan, Michael, Alana, Gabe and Luis and his five beautiful great-grandchildren. His grandchildren have remained healthy and strong despite being fed too many bowls of Lucky Charms by their Grandma Jane and Papa Joe.

Joe, the youngest of 10 children, is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Frances and his siblings: Mary, Rose, William, Barbara, Frederick, Louis, Ambrose, Caroline and Edna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. Father Nonito Barra will preside.

Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9am until the time of Mass. Following the Mass, burial will be held at Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood, with military rites conducted by the Darling-Gunderson American Legion Post #341.

Joe’s children would like to extend a special thank you to all of Joe and Jane’s neighbors, friends, and family members who in recent years have helped them to maintain their home and to check in on them so they could live independently in their house. Additionally, they want to thank the Primrose Retirement Community Staff for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Darling-Gunderson American Legion Post #341.

Gail M. Weber

Gail Weber, 76 of Birnamwood, previously of Mequon, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg. Gail was born on January 18, 1946 and adopted by Godfrey and Harriet Weber, on June 1, 1948 in Wauwatosa.

Gail worked at Brown Deer Bank and in Walgreen’s Central Accounting Dept. at Northridge. She then moved to the Wildlife Campgrounds in Birnamwood with her friend, Kenneth Thiermann (Deceased), to help run the campground.

Gail is survived by one brother, Mark (Diana) Weber of Ames, IA; step-sister, Sue Karolczek of Grafton, and step-brother, David (Roxanne) Lenz of Germantown and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Godfrey and Harriet Weber; step-father, Marvin Lenz; brother, William and step-sister, Ellie (Rory) Richards.

A graveside service will be held in July at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery-South Mequon, 10001 N. Cedarburg Rd. Schmidt-Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memorials can be sent to Homme Home in Wittenberg, Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church- South Campus in Mequon, or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Birnamwood.

Terrance Heidenreich

Terrance ‘Terry’ Heidenreich, 67 of Birnamwood, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.

Terry was born on March 17, 1955, in Milwaukee. The son of Albert and Dorothy (Flash) Heidenreich.

On March 20, 1981, Terry was united in marriage to Sandy Layton in Milwaukee.

Terry owned Better Homes & Gutters for many years. He enjoyed wood carving and sculpting metal. Terry was a hard worker and did a lot of work around the house.

Terry is survived by his wife, Sandy; five children, Michael (Becky) Heidenreich, Ginger (Michael) Egging, TJ (Kirstie) Heidenreich, Cassie (Zach Allen) Heidenreich and Hank (Courtney) Heidenreich; eight grandchildren, Andy, Dallas, Mya, Michaela, Michael, Henry, Eve and Lachlan; three siblings, Linda (Dennis) Dudek, Diane Estes, Timothy Heidenreich and Gail Heidenreich; two sisters-in-law, Val and Karen Heidenreich; one brother-in-law, Robert (Jennifer) Layton and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Samuel Egging and four brothers, Albert, Joel, Daniel, and Frank.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschutla.com.

Raymond L. Hytry

Raymond Lawrence Hytry, 84 of Mosinee passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2022 in the Marshfield Emergency Department. He was born to the late Joseph and Mary (Daul) Hytry on February 21, 1938. He is survived by his two brothers; Roman (Patricia) Hytry, Jerome Hytry, and sister Loretta Baumann and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Vernon Hytry and a sister Rosemary Lang.

He was a graduate of Mosinee High School. Ray worked in various industrial roles throughout his life and ultimately retired from the Mosinee Paper Mill.

Ray loved the outdoors and working in the woods. He fished and moose hunted in both Canada and Alaska with his brother Roman. He took great pride in keeping his yard and ponds looking beautiful. He enjoyed watching the ducks, swans, cranes, and geese that frequented his ponds. The dogs of his family members came to splash there and the kids loved to catch frogs.

Ray loved company and hosted many reunions through the years. He loved his visits with his sister Loretta from Muscoda and his brother Jerome from Florida. He also enjoyed quiet times on his porch overlooking the crops, watching the birds, and taming the chipmunks. He also enjoyed evenings spent playing cards with friends. Ray was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan and loved to cheer with the Packer Backers. Ray and his nephew John shared many special times working on projects and having good laughs sharing time together with a cold beer.

Ray touched many lives with his kindness. Ray was a devoted Catholic and was very active in his church St. Patrick Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Parish on Saturday May 28, 2022 with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Jospeh Nakwah. Burial will follow to the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.MWCS.WS

Thomas (Tommy) Davis

Thomas (Tommy) Davis, 74, of Wausau, passed away April 18 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by friends. He was diagnosed with cancer in February 2022 and was unable to overcome it.

Tommy made a memorable and lasting impact and loved to share stories, jokes and insight with his friends. Nobody enjoyed a good laugh more than Tommy and his quick wit, keen sense of humor and infectious laugh will be fondly remembered. His passions included skiing, scuba diving, hunting, cars and motorcycles, history, reading, a great debate, cooking, dogs and the company of friends and family.

Tommy was born on November 13, 1947, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Robert and Margaret Davis. He graduated Wausau High School in 1966 and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in Economics from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1971. Upon graduation he held a sales position at Vincent Brass and Aluminum in Minneapolis and briefly owned a meat distribution company in Minneapolis. Tommy returned to Wausau to pursue a career in underwriting at Church Mutual Insurance Company in Merrill. He retired as Director of Underwriting at Church Mutual Insurance Company.

His death was preceded by his fiancé Carol Krohn (1972), his grandmother Gertrude Frey (1973), his brother Steve (1982) his father Robert (1982), his mother Margaret (2001), his aunt Barbara Frey (2001), his brother Richard (2008), his uncle Thomas Frey (2012) and his beloved Tibetan Terrier Woofie in 2019. He is survived by his cousins Jonathan Frey and Susan (Frey) Walker, nephews David Frey, Chase Kernan and Aidan Kernan.

Tommy’s life was forever changed in 1972 when a drunk driver crossed over a divided highway and struck the car in which Tommy and his fiancé Carol were riding. Carol died several days later in a hospital without regaining consciousness. Tommy lived the remainder of his life as a tribute to Carol and established foundations at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and Stevens Point to award scholarships for students from Carol’s hometown of Elroy. Tommy passed away 50 years to the day that his fiancé Carol died.

As per Tommy’s directive, no funeral service was held. The private burial was in Forest Hills Cemetery in Eau Claire chosen as equidistant between where Carol and his mother Margaret were buried. A celebration of life with close friends and relatives is being planned.

Joseph C. Garvey

Joseph Charles Garvey, age 40, died unexpectedly at his home on Vashon Island, Washington on December 25, 2021.

Joe was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of Dr. Charles and Kathy Garvey. He graduated from Wausau East High School and earned a B.S. in Natural Resources from UW Madison.

His humor, kindness and generosity served him well as a youth counselor at YMCA camps, as an English teacher in Kuwait and South Korea, and in service industry jobs. He was past president of the Vashon Eagles Club. In recent years, he worked as an arborist and a carpenter.

Joe loved friends, family, animals, and he especially loved his wife Kaja Garvey, who survives. He is also survived by his parents Charles and Kathy Garvey; sisters Abigail (Justin) Wilson and Anne (Jay) Garvey Shah; many nieces and nephews; in-laws Tom and Jenee Halse and their sons Jens (Jami) and Erik (Katie); and numerous relatives and friends who adored him.

Friends of Joe and the Garvey family are invited to share stories and memories at an informal celebration of life on Memorial Day Monday at 1 PM at the Willow Springs Round Barn in Wausau.