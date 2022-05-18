Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Marshfield baseball team scored five runs in the final two innings to come from behind and defeat Wausau East 13-10 to pick up its first Wisconsin Valley Conference win of the season Tuesday at East High School.

Marshfield led 8-4 after scoring six times in the top of the fifth inning only to see East respond with six runs of its own to regain the lead at 10-8.

The Tigers plated three runs in the top of the sixth with the help of two Wausau East errors, and added two more in the seventh as Bennett Lang scored on a double steal and Cole Halvorsen knocked in a run with a double.

Ryan Lindemann picked up the win for Marshfield (2-19, 1-8 WVC). After allowing the final two runs to score in the fifth, he tossed two shutout innings to preserve the victory. He also added two hits and two RBI.

Ben Dietsche had three RBI and scored three runs, Carson Matis had three hits and scored twice, and Mason Pavloski added two hits and two runs for the Tigers.

J.T Gorski had two hits and four RBI, and Caden Werth had two hits and drove in a run for East (6-9, 1-6 WVC).

The teams will play again Thursday at Jack Hackman Field in Marshfield beginning at 5 p.m.

Tigers 13, Lumberjacks 10

Marshfield 001 163 2 – 13 13 1

Wausau East 300 160 0 – 10 7 6

WP: Ryan Lindemann. LP: Aiden Dykstra.

SO: Cody Donahue (4 1/3 inn.) 5, Mitchell Schade (0 inn.) 0, Lindemann (2 2/3 inn.) 3; Lane Juedes (4 1/3 inn.) 2, Jack Barthels (2/3 inn.) 0, Dykstra (2 inn.) 2. BB: Donahue 5, Schade 2, Lindemann 2; Juedes 1, Barthels 0, Dykstra 0.

Top hitters: M, Carson Matis 3×5, 2 runs, RBI; Ben Dietsche 1×4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Cole Halvorsen 2×5, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Lindemann 2×5, 2 RBI; Chase Robinson 1×3, 2 RBI; Bennett Lang 1×1, 2 runs; Mason Pavloski 2×3, 2B, 2 runs. WE, Caden Werth 2×4, RBI; Noah Stroming 2 runs; J.T. Gorski 2×4, 3B, 4 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 2-19, 1-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 6-9, 1-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.