The 2022 WIAA softball playoff brackets are set after Division 1 matchups were revealed Wednesday.

Play begins with regional quarterfinals on Divisions 2-5 on Thursday, May 19.

Regional semifinals in all five divisions are scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, with regional finals to be played on Thursday, May 26.

Sectional semifinals will be Tuesday, May 31, and sectional finals are slated for Thursday, June 2. The 20 sectional champions move on to the 2022 WIAA State Softball Tournament at the University of Wisconsin Goodman Diamond in Madison from June 9-11.

In Division 1, the three local teams, all in the Sectional 1 bracket, will hit the road for regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 24.

No. 9 D.C. Everest will be at No. 8 Hudson, No. 12 Wausau East will play at No. 5 Superior, and No. 11 Wausau West will be at No. 6 Wisconsin Rapids next week.

In Division 5, Wausau Newman Catholic is the No. 4 seed in the Sectional 2 bracket and will host No. 5 Marion in a regional semifinal Tuesday.

Click here to view all of the WIAA softball brackets.