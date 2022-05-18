Wausau Pilot & Review
Annually, the Wausau Noon Optimist Club honors Officers from Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wausau Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
This year’s Respect for Law Ceremony was held on Monday, with Anne Heggelund emceeing the event. Honorees were:
- Officer Eric Lemirand, from the Wausau Police Department
- Deputy Jacqueline White, from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department
- Inspector James Murray from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Congratulations to all the honorees!
Photos provided by the Wausau Noon Optimist Club.