Sherriff Scott Parks, Deputy Jacqueline White and Anne Heggelund, WNO

Wausau Police Department Officer Eric Lemirand and Anne Heggelund, WNO

Anne Heggelund, WNO. Inspector James Murray and Captain Travis Wanless

Annually, the Wausau Noon Optimist Club honors Officers from Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wausau Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This year’s Respect for Law Ceremony was held on Monday, with Anne Heggelund emceeing the event. Honorees were:

Officer Eric Lemirand, from the Wausau Police Department

Deputy Jacqueline White, from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Inspector James Murray from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Congratulations to all the honorees!

Photos provided by the Wausau Noon Optimist Club.