For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team fell behind early to DePere on Tuesday, and lost 9-7 at Thom Field.

The Senior Night game was headlined by three Wolfpack shots that were bounced off the post of the opponent’s goal, slowing the team’s comeback from an early 6-2 deficit.

DePere jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first six minutes of the game on a pair of goals by junior attacker Kari McMahon and single tallies by juniors Makeila Mayer and Olivia Kust. Wolfpack junior Lily Sann had an early goal, the first of her three on the night.

Junior Maya McManus and Anna Zawlocki scored before the half for DePere, with sophomore Brooke Schaefer adding a goal for the Wolfpack before halftime, the first of her three scores in the contest. Schaefer and Sann both had shots bounce off the goal post in the first half.

The Wolfpack attempted a comeback, pulling to within a pair of goals at 8-6 with 11 minutes remaining in the game. Despite outscoring DePere 5-3 in the second half, three second-half goals by Mayer kept the Wolfpack from evening up the score before the final buzzer. Mayer finished the game with four goals to lead DePere.

Senior Nora Imhoff added a score for the Wolfpack in the second half.

“It’s not always about winning,” said senior Kaia Abuzzahab. “It’s about working together and making the best of it.”

The Wausau team’s record is now 5-7 with a 1-3 mark in the Bay Valley Conference.

The Wolfpack will play a pair of games in Wausau at the Peoples Sports Complex on Sunday. The Wolfpack plays Hudson at 10:30 a.m. and Bayport at noon.

The Wolfpack will wrap up their regular season with a make-up game at Kimberly at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.