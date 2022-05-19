Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the Blueberry Tini, bursting with flavor. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Tini

1 1/2 oz Blueberry Vodka

1/2 oz Triple Sec

2 oz Cranberry

Lemon slice and blueberries for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lemon and blueberries, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.