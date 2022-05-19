WAUSAU – Good News Project was awarded this week a $100,000 Impact Grant by Impact100 Greater Wausau.

The award will go toward Good News’ Be the Good Today and Transform Tomorrow program. It will allow the agency to scale its services by funding a jib crane and forklift, a volunteer coordinator and a mobile education unit.

Good News Project was chosen from three finalists by membership majority vote. The other two finalists, ATTIC Correctional Services, Inc. and Childcaring, Inc., will each receive a $19,000 Merit Grant from Impact100 Greater Wausau. The grants are made possible by the 138 women who each donated at least $1,000 to Impact100 Greater Wausau this year.

Impact100 Greater Wausau is an all-volunteer women’s organization that combines $1,000 of each woman’s donation into transformative grants for nonprofits in Marathon County.

For more information about Impact100 Greater Wausau, visit its website at greaterwausau.impact100council.org.