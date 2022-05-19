Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Jack A. Svoke, 37, of Wausau. May 18, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Isaiah DeLisle, 21, of Rhinelander. May 18, 2022: Child abuse, resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia Miranda D. Gniot, 36, of Wausau. May 18, 2022: Child abuse, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct Blake Ostricki, 17, of Babcock. May 18, 2022: Burglary Briana M. Butterfield. May 18, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine as party to a crime Samantha J. Coleman, 33, of Weston. May 18, 2022: Substantial battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct Bruce A. Williams, 40, of Rothschild. May 13, 2022: Bail jumping

Anthony J. Jurgenson, 17, of Wausau. May 16, 2022: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping Cody J. Mayotte, 21, of Wausau. May 13, 2022: Fleeing an officer, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal trespassing, battery, threaten injury or harm via computer message Derrick L. Davis, 54, of Wausau. May 18, 2022: Child enticement, sexual assault Dwight D. McDuffy, 47. May 12, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping Hailie K. Gomez, 21, of Eau Claire. May 16, 2022: Child neglect, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Ian R. Wallin, 37, of Wausau. May 16, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct Jacob R. Shager, 40, of Hudson. May 16, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Jason J. Windorski, 49, of Wausau. May 16, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI. Jeremy C. Vaughn, 39, of Wausau. May 16, 2022: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia Jeremy R. Cheyka, 34, of Weston. May 13, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft Jessica D. Henderson, 47, of Weston. May 13, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, theft John P. Lydon, 42. May 16, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Karen A. Miller, 62, of Spencer. May 16, 2022: Hit and run involving injury Katie M. Decker, 40, of Wausau. May 12, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia WANTED: Kristen Janda, 39, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued May 13, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent