MOSINEE – Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will hold a ground breaking for the construction of its new hotel at 216 Main St. in downtown Mosinee at 11 a.m. May 26, the city of Mosinee announced this week.

The new 54-room four-story hotel will offer regular and suite lodging rooms, a lounge/breakfast area with a small bar, swimming pool and a roughly 750-square-foot meeting room.

Cobblestone Hotels is headquartered in Neenah.