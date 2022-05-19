Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield pitcher Courtney Donahue struck out 10 in a two-hit shutout as the Tigers blanked Wausau West 6-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at West High School.

Donahue added two hits, including a double, and two RBI, and Madalen Bornbach a single and an RBI, and Ashlyn Barwick had a triple and an RBI for the Tigers, who finish off their WVC championship with an 11-1 record.

Allison Kirsch took the loss for West (4-13, 3-9 WVC), striking out three without a walk. The game was the Warriors’ regular-season finale. West will open postseason play with a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

Tigers 6, Warriors 0

Marshfield 003 210 0 – 6 7 0

Wausau West 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

WP: Courtney Donahue. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Donahue 10; Kirsch 3. BB: Donahue 0; Kirsch 0.

Top hitters: M, Donahue 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Madalen Bornbach 2×4, RBI; Ashlyn Barwick 3B, RBI. WW, Claire Healy 2B.

Records: Marshfield 17-4, 11-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 4-13, 3-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference.