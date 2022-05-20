WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce named the recipients of the 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards at a program held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain on Tuesday, May 10. Eleven businesses and organizations had been named as finalists in two categories.

The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region and is a part of the Chamber’s annual Business Week. Neena Pacholke of WAOW served as the emcee for the event.

The 2022 Small Business of the Year Award recipients were Lamb’s Fresh Market in the Business-to-Consumer category and the Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association (WATEA) in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

Lamb’s Fresh Market was named the 2022 recipient of the Small Business of the Year Award in the Business-to-Consumer category by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

“Being nominated and selected for this award is such an honor and one that we as an organization are so proud of.” said Ron Lamb, CEO of Lamb’s Fresh Market. “It is a privilege to be included with all of the outstanding businesses that have received this award and we will use this award as constant reminder of what it takes to be recognized in this way. Serving the greater Wausau area and the people in it is certainly a blessing to our organization.”

The Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association was named the 2022 recipient of the Small Business of the Year Award in the Charitable Non-Profit category by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

“It is an honor to receive an award for something that we are so passionate about.” said Jerry Brickner, Co-Chair of WATEA. “And ‘we’ includes the WATEA board members, the Wausau and DC Everest school districts, Northcentral Technical College and Mid-State Technical College and, of course, the community for supporting WATEA. It is amazing to see the collaboration of these entities and what they have accomplished.”

The other finalists in each of the categories were:

Business-to-Consumer category: Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, Inspired by Design LLC, Radant Advantage Insurance Services and WOW Family Entertainment Center

Charitable Non-Profit category: Achieve Center Inc, Good News Project Inc, Healthfirst Network Inc, McLit: Marathon County Literacy Council Inc and The Open Door of Marathon County Inc

A replay of the awards program can be viewed on the Chamber’s YouTube channel. Each of this year’s finalists were also interviewed last month, with the videos available on the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The 2021 Small Business of the Year Award recipients were Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc in the Business-to-Business category, Wausau Country Club in the Business-to-Consumer category and The Neighbors’ Place in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

The 2022 Business Week also included an Advocacy Afternoon: Insider Briefing and Legislator Panel, a Workplace Culture Workshop, and the annual Business EXPO and Fun@EXPO events. For more on the Chamber’s Business Week, visit WausauChamber.com.

The presenting sponsor for the 2022 Business Week was Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan. The week was also sponsored by BMO Harris Bank and The Dirks Group at the platinum level, by Ho-Chunk Gaming – Wittenberg, Northwest Tool & Manufacturing Co Inc, Peoples State Bank, Spectrum Insurance Group and Wausau Smiles Dental at the gold level, Ruder Ware LLSC, Wipfli, Wisconsin River Partners and Yach’s Body & Custom at the silver level and Marathon County and TDS Telecom. Media sponsors for the week included RotoGraphic Printing, Midwest Communications?, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9?.