Michael J. Marx

Michael John Marx, 58, devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed unexpectedly into eternal life on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, from organ failure due to an aortic dissection.

Michael was born September 12, 1963, to the late Alfred Marx and Barbara (Scheel) Marx, Ringle. Michael married the love of his life, Sharon (Gorecki) Marx, Ringle, on November 6, 1982, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau. Together they had four children, Jamie (Joseph) Porior, Oconto Falls, Jonathon, London, England, Andrew, Ringle, and Alexander, Ringle, and one grandson, Joseph Jesse (J. J.) Porior.

Michael graduated from DC Everest, 1981. He earned diplomas from Wyo-Tech, Laramie, WY, for Collision Repair and NTC, Wausau, for Business in Agriculture. Michael operated the family dairy and beef farm all throughout his life with his wife, children, and his parents. He also worked at Fulton/Cequent Performance Products as a maintenance and fabrication supervisor for 15 years, and most recently at Vortex Tool as a production assistant.

He enjoyed farming, the outdoors, walking the fields and in the woods for solitude and deer hunting, Wisconsin sports, and the Wisconsin Valley Fair, where he met Sharon. He became a WVF Board member in 2011 until his passing. Michael was also a member of the Market Animal Show & Sale committee during the years his children were in 4-H and FFA.

Recently, Michael found the most joy in spending as much time as he could with his grandson J. J. talking farm and reading books about cows and tractors.

He is survived by his wife, children, son-in-law, grandson, mother, and siblings, Denise Perkins, Wausau, Charlotte (Jerome) Kuklinski, Ringle, Karen (Rick) Nelson, Mosinee, Michelle (Shawn) Perkins, Kronenwetter, Doug Marx, Mosinee, Marci (Rus) Wiegand, Athens, and many nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his father Alfred, brother Gregory, and mother-in-law Helen Gorecki.

His wife and children would like to sincerely thank the vascular team at Marshfield Medical Center for their determination and perseverance while Michael was under their care.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12pm-4pm at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 6th St., Wausau. The funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at Church of the Resurrection, N. 2nd St., Wausau, with visitation again from 10am until the time of services. Fr. Joe Richards will preside.

In lieu of flowers, a memoriam will be established in Michael’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Kari C. Jaje

Kari C. Jaje, age 37, of Wausau, WI left us way too soon from medical complications on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was born on September 14, 1984 in Shawano, WI to Mark and Sandy (Pederson) Jaje.

Kari graduated from Northcentral Technical High School through Wausau East. She worked a variety of jobs before marrying Michael Przybylski on August 25, 2017. They now shared custody of their three daughters.

Kari’s oldest daughter lived half time with her and half time with her father, Joshua Diaz. Kari dedicated her time to raising her youngest daughter, who was born with caudal regression syndrome. She did an amazing job with that. Kari has been working construction with Mike ever since.

She was survived by her mother, Sandy Jaje, Wausau, her sister, Michelle Warmington of Racine, WI, her four daughters, Tanner Diaz of Wausau, WI and Victoria, MiKenna, and Sammi Przybylski of Weston, WI, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She had so very many friends who meant a lot to her, but never more than her family. She is already missed terribly by her little furry friend, Willow Marie. Willow is having as hard a time with this as us humans are.

Kari was a jack-of-all trades, never afraid to try fixing things herself. She even worked on cars. Her hobbies were doing crafts with her daughters, making tee-shirts for them and Mike, gardening, and grilling out. Two of her many talents were baking and cooking. She made all the birthday cakes for the girls that were unbelievable. She also liked to make fry bread and Indian tacos for many summer gatherings.

Services will be held at the John Buettgen Funeral Home on Grand Avenue in Wausau on Friday, May 20, 2022. Visitation will be from 12-2:00, with services following at 2 p.m. Pastor Steve Grunewald will be officiating.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Wayne J. Jozwiak

Wayne John Jozwiak, 52 of Hatley, WI, passed away peacefully at Autumn Lane Family Care Assisted Living in Birnamwood, WI. Wayne was born to Rose Popp (Lapinski) and the late John Jozwiak Jr. on July 24, 1969.



Wayne is survived by his Mother, Rose Popp (husband – Jack) and sisters, Brenda Jozwiak-Boldig (husband – Don) and Colleen Berkhahn (husband – John). Wayne was preceded in death by his Father, John Jozwiak and favorite Uncle Frank Lapinski. Wayne was blessed to have many special friends, relatives, and neighbors over the years who supported him at work, at home, and in the community. He truly appreciated those friendships and the kindness of others.



Wayne loved everything related to hunting, being outdoors on his land and he especially loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers. There was always a game playing on his tv when you stopped in to see him. He enjoyed having beer with friends and reliving the “old days” while telling stories and just hanging out. Wayne was a man who played hard and worked hard and he was proud of the various jobs he had. Wayne attended college for 1 year at UW-Oshkosh and then went to work for Konkol Tile where he traveled and worked with a crew installing tile. Wayne then transitioned to Foremost Farms in Rothschild, WI where he worked for 13 years before “retiring” to take care of his health-related needs. He often spoke fondly of the friendships and stories of those he worked with over the years.



Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 with visitation from 1:00 until the time of service at 2:30 officiated by Father Marion Talaga.



Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Victoria Neubauer

Victoria “Vicki” Neubauer, of Kronenwetter and formerly ST. Germain, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston. She was 49.

She was born on March 25th, 1973, a member of the Lac Du Flambeau band of Lake Superior Chippewa. She was raised in the St. Germain area by her loving parents Herman and Ruth Hessen.

Vicki was a good friend to many. Her friends knew that the party was about to get good when she arrived. She could entertain people for hours with her stories and talents on the microphone.

She is survived by her fur babies, Mysti, Maiya and Monte Carlo. A special thank you to Tracy who graciously opened her home to them while searching for a furever home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and fur babies Ella and Mac.

In lieu of a traditional service, a Celebration of Life and Lantern Lighting will take place at Radtke Park, Schofield on 05/21/22 at 4PM with a pot luck to follow at Cliffhangers bar, Schofield. A dish to pass is appreciated.

Donations may be made in her honor to the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Marietta B. Drach

Marietta B. Drach, 101, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Serenity Living A Touch of Home on Ives Street, Marshfield.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Pastor Aaron Herman will officiate. Burial will be Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield.

Marietta was born on September 30, 1920 in Auburndale, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Marti) Draxler. She was united in marriage to Dr. Irvin A. Drach on October 7, 1944 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Auburndale. He died on August 30, 2005.

After her education, Marietta began a long career in banking, starting in Auburndale. After raising her large family she returned to banking, retiring as Senior Vice President from M & I Bank in Marshfield. She then worked for W.D. Conner and served as Trustee of the Conner Trusts for many years.

Marietta had many talents and was an accomplished artist and author. She enjoyed gardening, both vegetable and flowers and many were recipients of her produce.

She is survived by her children, Jeffery (Dawn) Drach of Merrill, Stephen (Barbara) Drach of Marshfield, David (Cynthia) Drach of Manitowoc, Dr. Paul (Kathleen) Drach of Marshfield, Mary Ann Jordan of Stevens Point, Julie Lee of Denver, CO, Lonna Alexander of Wausau and John (Molly) Drach of Waverly, IA. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Annita Koenig of Merced, CA and a brother, Vernon Draxler of Elk River, MN a sister-in-law, Laurina Draxler of Auburndale and a brother-in-law, Richard Kraus of Rozellville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Dr. Irvin A. Drach, II, sisters, Dolores Kraus, Imelda Passineau, Marcella Bretzel, and brothers, Joseph, Arnold, Robert, and Francis Draxler.

If desired, memorials may be designated to a charity of the donor’s choice.