By Shereen Siewert

Police in Wausau are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning on the city’s east side.

The Wausau Police Department is seeking to locate the following person of interest, who is currently wanted for warrants issued by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and WI Department of Corrections:



Johnson Carter, Jr. – 62-years-old; approx. 5’8” tall, 180-200 lbs.

The robbery was reported at about 9:45 a.m. in the 200 block of East Bridge Street in Wausau.

Police say the suspect was wearing a Packers sweatshirt and a Pittsburgh Steelers logo facemask. Officials say he didn’t display a firearm, but he implied that he did have one and demanded money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7806, tips can also be sent to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us.