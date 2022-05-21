Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest softball team finished up its regular-season schedule with a doubleheader split against Eau Claire North on Friday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens won the first game 11-1 before losing the second 8-0 and finish the regular season with a 10-9 record.

Riley Zuleger went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBI in the Game 1 win for D.C. Everest.

Taylor Freidel went 4-for-4 with two RBI, and Lexi Crawford had two hits and an RBI as well for the Evergreens.

Addison Kluck picked up the pitching win, striking out four and scattering six hits in a complete-game effort.

D.C. Everest was held to just five hits in the Game 2 loss, three coming from Kelsey Meverden.

D.C. Everest will play a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Hudson on Tuesday.