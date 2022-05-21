By Shereen Siewert

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side.

Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.

“No arrests have been made in reference to the robbery, as the pictured suspect has not yet been positively identified,” Wausau Lt. Nathan Cihlar said, in the release. “The investigation is ongoing, and we continue to ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Wausau Police Department, at 715-261-7806. Tips may also be emailed to policetips@ci.wausau.wi.us.”

Police responded at about 9:45 a.m. May 20 to a bank in the 200 block of East Bridge Street for a report of a robbery. The suspect did not display a firearm but implied having one and demanded money.

No injuries were reported.