Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Wausau West’s Lucca Tonelli shot a 75 to win the seventh and final leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament and overtook D.C. Everest’s Andy Ziemer to win the overall individual title on Friday at Pine Valley Golf Course.

Stevens Point’s Ethan Thomas finished second with a 76 to end up third in the overall standings.

Dominick Fetterer led Wisconsin Rapids with a 78 to finish third and help the Raiders to team title at the final leg with a 323 total, four shots ahead of Wausau West.

West ends up as the team champion, finishing just one point ahead of Wisconsin Rapids. D.C. Everest was third, Stevens Point fourth, Wausau East fifth, Marshfield sixth and Merrill seventh.

Wausau East was third on Friday as Cooper Bjerke shot a 79 to finish fourth, and Matt Sitte tied Wisconsin Rapids’ Brady Skifton for fifth as both shot an 80.

Owen Bunnell of D.C. Everest placed fourth, and Sitte, Skifton and Bjerke tied for fifth in the overall standings to earn first-team all-WVC honors for the season along with Tonelli, Ziemer and Thomas.

Tyler Skogstad of Wausau West, Carter Morrison of Wisconsin Rapids and Justin Yang of Wausau West were second-team all-conference.

Fetterer, Kyle Berres of Marshfield, Tanner Courtright of D.C. Everest, Adam Prokop of Wausau West and Nate Earnest of Stevens Point earned honorable mention all-conference accolades.

D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Merrill, Stevens Point, Wausau East and Wausau West will compete at the WIAA Division 1 regional at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield on Tuesday. Wisconsin Rapids will be at the regional at Baraboo Country Club, also on Tuesday. The top four teams and top four individuals not on the qualifying teams will move on to sectionals on May 31. The 2022 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament will be held at the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on June 6-7.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 7, May 20, at Pine Valley Golf Course, Marathon

Team scores: 1. Wisconsin Rapids 323; 2. Wausau West 327; 3. Wausau East 332; 4. Stevens Point 337; 5. Marshfield 348; 6. D.C. Everest 367; 7. Merrill 381.

Individual results: 1. Lucca Tonelli (WW) 75; 2. Ethan Thomas (SP) 76; 3. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 78; 4. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 79; 5. Matt Sitte (WE) and Brady Skifton (WR) 80; 7. Sawyer Wilkens (WR), Justin Yang (WW) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 81; 10. Kyle Berres (MAR) 82; 11. Kyle McKee (WW) 83; 12. Owen Bunnell (DC) and Carter Morrison (WR) 84; 14. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) and Nate Earnest (SP) 85; 16. Andy Ziemer (DC) 86; 17. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 87; 18. Brody Trantow (WE) and Adam Prokop (WW) 88; 20. Arin Dettmering (MER), Tyler Skogstad (WW), Jalen Anderson (MER) and Jacob Kozelek (SP) 89; 24. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 90; 25. Jax Pagel (WR) 83; 26. Jonathon Juedes (DC) 94; 27. Logan Fike (WE), A.J. Earnest (SP) and Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 95; 30. Allie Maschke (MER) 97; 31. Graydon Anderson (MAR) 102; 32. Bristol Kowal (DC) 103; 33. Sawyer Marngholtz (MER) 106; 34. Maya Paulus (MER) 107; Tanner Courtright (DC) DQ.

Final Overall Standings

Team standings: 1. Wausau West 44.5; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 43.5; 3. D.C. Everest 31; 4. Stevens Point 28; 5. Wausau East 25; 6. Marshfield 17; 7. Merrill 7.

Individual standings (top five are first-team all-WVC, places 6-10 second-team; places 11-15 honorable mention): 1. Lucca Tonelli (WW) 72.5; 2. Andy Ziemer (DC) 67; 3. Ethan Thomas (SP) 65.5; 4. Owen Bunnell (DC) 64.5; 5. Matt Sitte (WE), Brady Skifton (WR) and Cooper Bjerke (WE) 53.5; 8. Tyler Skogstad (WW) 50.5; 9. Carter Morrison (WR) 49; 10. Justin Yang (WW) 47; 11. Dominick Fetterer (WR) 45.5; 12. Kyle Berres (MAR) 35; 13. Tanner Courtright (DC) 29; 14. Adam Prokop (WW) 25; 15. Nate Earnest (SP) 24.5.