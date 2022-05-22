By Shereen Siewert

The Wausau School Board’s Education/Operations Committee on Monday will review more than 100 policy changes that will directly impact students, including significant revisions in the area of human growth and development.

The proposed policy language would remove information about the proper use of contraception. Information on identifying counseling and legal resources for survivors of sexual abuse and assault, including resources for escaping violent relationships, are also excluded. Instruction on “body image and gender stereotypes” is also removed from the proposed curriculum.

The proposed new curriculum explains criminal penalties for sexual activities by minors and will stress the “value of abstinence as the only reliable way to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections,” while identifying the “skills necessary to remain abstinent.” See the full slate of proposed changes in the document below.

The proposals prompted an outcry on social media with some parents and educators who are dismayed by the depth of the changes in the document.

The policy changes, according to the Wausau School Board public meeting notice, are expected to be reviewed in a 15-minute span. Wausau Pilot & Review will cover the meeting.

The Education/Operations Committee is set for 5 p.m. Monday in the Nicholson Board Room, 415 Seymour St., Wausau.