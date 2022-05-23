Wausau Pilot & Review

A 37-year-old man was airlifted Monday from the scene of a single vehicle crash on I-39, Portage County officials said in a news release.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 10 East.

On arrival deputies found a SUV that left the roadway and entered the Little Plover River. The driver was taken by helicopter to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Portage County Rescue & E.M.S., Hull Fire, Rescue & E.M.S, Stevens Point Police, and the State Patrol assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.