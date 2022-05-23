By Shereen Siewert

A judge on Friday will hear arguments regarding the $30,000 cash bond set for a Florida man accused of defrauding an elderly Marshfield woman, court records show.

Alejandro JD Garcia, of Miami, Fla. appeared May 18 for a preliminary hearing in the case, in which he faces charges of theft and attempted by false representation between $10,000 and $100,000. Both are felonies.

During the hearing, an attorney representing Garcia waived the statutory time limit in which a preliminary hearing is to be held. The next hearing in the case is Friday, in which Circuit Judge Scott Corbett will consider Garcia’s bond. A preliminary hearing, where a judge decides if prosecutors have enough evidence to move toward a trial, is pushed to July 25.

Garcia, 31, is accused of participating in a fraud scheme in which an elderly woman was pressured to pay him $40,000 in cash, believing she was bailing her granddaughter out of jail. Prosecutors say the woman was then pressured to pay another $100,000, but police were called when she became suspicious. Read more about the allegations here.

The charges against Garcia could come with additional potential penalties, if he is convicted, because the intended victim is elderly. Garcia remains behind bars as of May 23.