Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 16 a deputy was assigned to investigate a violation of a court order. It is ordered by the court that the suspect, a 49 year old Gleason area man, is to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s employer. The investigation revealed that the suspect did contact the victim’s employer and give him a hard time about employing the victim. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in for violating the court order.

On May 17 a deputy was assigned to investigate an incident that occurred in the Lincoln County Jail in the City of Merrill. A 40 year old Merrill man who is an inmate in the Lincoln County Jail spit on a corrections officer striking them in the face. The case is being sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office for charges to be filed against the inmate. The corrections officer was not injured.

On May 19 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle speeding on Hwy. 51 near Lincoln Drive in the Town of Merrill. The driver, a 19 year old Rhinelander man, stated he was on his way to Wausau to see a friend of his who was in crisis. The man was not a valid driver and was on probation. The Wausau Police Dept. was contacted to do a welfare check on the friend. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail. It was later reported by Wausau police that the claim of the friend being in crisis was unfounded.

On May 19 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle following a check on the vehicle’s registration showed the owner was not a valid driver. Stop location was on Mohawk Dr. in the City of Tomahawk. As a result of that stop the driver, a 23 year old Tomahawk woman, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. SFSTs were preformed and as a result of those tests the driver was placed under arrest for second offense drunk driving. The woman was also arrested for two counts of bail jumping for violating the terms of a previous open court case.

On May 19 a deputy was assigned to investigate an incident that occurred in the Lincoln County Jail in the City of Merrill. A 35 year old Merrill man who is an inmate in the Lincoln County Jail became involved in an altercation with another inmate, a 26 year old Mosinee man. Following the investigation the Merrill man was given a county ordinance violation for disorderly conduct. No injuries were reported.

On May 19 while on routine patrol a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having license plates. Stop location was on Center Ave in the City of Merrill. Upon further investigation it was learned that the driver, a 20 year old Wausau man, did not have a valid driver’s license or car insurance. The driver was cited for operating while revoked fourth offense or more and no insurance.

On May 21 deputies responded to the area of Hwy. 51 and County Hwy. J in the Town of Birch for reported domestic disturbance. Upon investigating it was found that a 37 year old Stevens Point man and a 31 year old Merrill woman became involved in an argument. The argument was reported to be verbal only with no physical contact. No arrests were made as a result of the domestic, however in was discovered that there was an active warrant for the arrest of the Merrill woman. As a result she was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant.

On May 21 the resource deputy was on routine patrol on the Hiawatha trail in the Town of Bradley. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the UTV. Upon further investigation it was learned that the operator of the UTV, a 76 year old Florida man, was under the influence of intoxicants. The operator was put through a series of SFSTs and as a result of those tests he was arrested for first-offense OWI of an ATV. He was later released to a responsible party.

On May 21 deputies were dispatched to the area of Hwy. 17 and Smith Road in the Town of Merrill for a vehicle that was reported to be in the ditch. According to the reporting party, the driver was the suspect vehicle was trying to get his vehicle out of the ditch and made comments that he needed to leave in a hurry. The reporting party stated the driver was also stumbling around. Upon arrival the deputies made contact with a 63 year old Merrill man who was identified as the driver. The driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and was put through a series of SFSTs. As a result of those tests the driver was placed under arrest for first offense OWI. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was not damaged as a result of going in the ditch.

On May 22 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 17 near Gross Lane in the Town of Russell. As a result of that stop, the driver, a 39 year old Marshfield man, was cited for traveling 90 mph in a 55mph zone.

During this week period there were four reported car deer crashes.