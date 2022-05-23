Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – With one week until the season starts, the Wausau Woodchucks baseball team has announced that Wausau area native Jace Baumann is returning to the Woodchucks for his fourth season with the squad.

Baumann, a senior right-handed pitcher at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, was 2-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 10 starts. He had one complete game and struck out 49 batters in 59 1/3 innings.

Last season Baumann pitched 10 times for the Blue Devils, throwing 41 2/3 innings with 25 strikeouts, two complete games including a shutout, and a save.

Baumann was an all-state infielder and pitcher for Mosinee High School, graduating in 2017 when he helped the Indians reach the WIAA state tournament.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30 on the road. The team’s first home game will be Tuesday, May 31, against Fond du Lac. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is 6:35 p.m. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase here.