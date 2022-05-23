WAUSAU — Another group of local individuals has completed the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s nine-month Transformational Leadership program. These graduates were recognized at a ceremony at The Wausau Country Club in Schofield on Monday, May 16. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, and Nicole Williams of QPS Employment Group and chair of the Chamber board, were among those to speak at the ceremony.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce recognized the 2021-2022 class of graduates from their Transformational Leadership program on May 16 at the Wausau Country Club in Schofield.

These 34 graduates were recognized at the ceremony: Connie Beyersdorff, Courtney Bumber, Jen Cassell, Katrina Champeny, Kristen Chisholm, Johnny Coates, Kyle Dahlen, Amber Emerson, Sarah Erickson, Bernie Hart, Renee Hodell, Brooke Howe, Yamilex Jaramillo, Brian Krause, Megan Lamovec, Nicholas Lampone, Kim Larsen, Briana Linzmeier, Shannon Mikunda, Mike Mohr, Christian Neumann, Chad Page, Boone Parks, Jennifer J Porath CPA, Dustin Richards, Lisa Rueth, Britain Samuels, Jodie Semling, Jared Seubert, Meg Shortridge, Cameron Sonnentag, Nicole Stangl, William Tarter and April Waraska.

A pair of Transformational Leader of the Year Awards were presented to Kim Larsen of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area Inc and Shannon Mikunda of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. The Transformational Leader of the Year Award is presented to the participant in the program who has shown the most growth throughout the program as voted on by their peers.

Bridget Wenman, President of Perspectives Training and Consulting LLC, has led the Chamber’s Transformational Leadership program since 2019.

“I am excited to help the Chamber by offering a program that not only challenges the participant, but also impacts their organizations and the community.” said Wenman.

Registration for the 2022-2023 Transformational Leadership program is now open on WausauChamber.com. The first in the series of monthly sessions will be held on Wednesday, September 1. The program will include nine sessions totaling more than 70 hours of interactive learning and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. For more information on the program, visit WausauChamber.com or contact Sharon Baumann at 715-848-5943 or sbaumann@wausauchamber.com.

Members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce can participate in program at a reduced rate.