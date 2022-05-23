Wausau Pilot & Review

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall impacts dozens of Jif products. Find the full list here.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, which can be found next to the best-if-used-by date. Consumers should dispose of the products, when found.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-usExternal Link Disclaimer or call 800-828-9980 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday.