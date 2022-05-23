By Shereen Siewert

A Milwaukee man arrested with a 2-year-old child and thousands of dollars worth of heroin in the vehicle near Wausau was sentenced Monday and will head to prison, court records show.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Cory D. Spencer, who was arrested in February 2021, was responsible for bringing more than three pounds of the drug to the Wausau area since 2017. Charges were filed Feb. 26, 2022.

After the arrest EMPD Chief Clay Schulz said the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Everest Metro Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation centered on 78.36 grams of heroin that was delivered to the Everest Metro area. The heroin was mixed with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

Then during an initial appearance for Spencer, Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Barnett told a judge that Spencer has been delivering heroin to the Wausau area for years, including drugs allegedly involved in several overdoses.

A 20-year-old woman who was in Spencer’s vehicle was allowed to return to Milwaukee with her child. She was not charged in connection with the seizure.

On Monday, Spencer pleaded guilty to possessing more than 50 grams of heroin. A second charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Circuit Judge Greg Huber sentenced Spencer to 2 years and 9 months initial confinement followed by seven years of extended supervision once he is released from custody.

The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force is a federal task force operating out the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and staffed by members of the FBI, Wisconsin DOJ, Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wausau Police Department, Everest Metro Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.