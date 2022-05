Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s annual 4th of July celebration will not be held in 2022, the third consecutive year the event has been cancelled.

The Wausau Area Fourth of July Celebration at Marathon Park was canceled in 2020 amid COVID health concerns. Then in 2021, the event was canceled again, this time for reasons unrelated to COVID, organizers said.

This year event organizers cite a lack of volunteers in their decision but say they hope to hold a celebration in 2023.