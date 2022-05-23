Laurie L. Prochnow

Laurie Lynn (Allman) Prochnow, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Laurie was born December 7, 1954, raised and resided in Wausau, WI.

Laurie is survived by her children: David Prochnow and Betty Prochnow; grandchildren: Tyler and Jason Tabaka; siblings: Steve Allman, Harley Allman, Linda (Donald) Rein and Loretta (James) Nolan; she is further survived by her nieces, nephews, and their children along with other extended family including a special cousin, Rodney.

She was preceded in death by her parents Betty and Harlan Allman and her son in infancy Jason Prochnow.

Laurie was President and Owner of Management Recruiters of Wausau 28 of her 32 year career with MRI – Management Recruiters International. Her top accomplishments where receiving The Small Business of the Year Award in 2004, being recognized by the franchise as a top 100 office worldwide & in the top 25% producing. Her business has brought much success throughout the years and continues while it remains open by her faithful staff, Lori Smith and Scott Olson as they work from home.

Laurie loved work, had much success and touched many lives not only through her business but through various clubs, organizations and committees such as: Rotary, Toastmasters, YWCA, Wausau West Side Business Association, American Heart Association, church and more.



Her most recent and passionate accomplishment was becoming a facilitator for the WI Parkinson’s Association. Her goal was to provide others with help and support who where struggling with the same disease she was diagnosed with in 2015 and ultimately what ended her life.

Laurie’s family would like to thank all the support from the staff at St. Croix Hospice, Rennes Health & Rehab Center, Renaissance Assisted Living and many friends.



Her memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, 5304 N 44th Ave., Village of Maine. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. There will be a celebration of life with lunch at The Hall at Willow Springs following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association at the following website https://www.wiparkinson.org/donate/ , or by phone 414-312-6990 or mail: Send a check to: Wisconsin Parkinson Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005.

The service for Laurie will be recorded and available to view on Thursday at www.Helke.com.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

John S. Pacey

Jack passed away peacefully at home in Wausau surrounded by family at the age of 85.

He married Lorna Johnston on May 17, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI. They had 5 children; Scott, Dawn (Andy) Soucek, Todd Pacey, Eric (Stephanie) Pacey, Jason Pacey and 7 grandchildren; Ben, Erin, Kristin, Landon, Ava, Brett and Connor. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Scott.

He retired from Wausau Papers as the Director of Information Services. Jack loved fishing, hunting, bowling, softball, his time spent living on Lake Seventeen and spending time with the family. He also played semi-pro football in his younger days. He graduated from Milwaukee Technical Institute and served in the Air Force Reserves for 8 years.

The family would like to thank Apirus Hospice and Inner Peace for their support and care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Jack Osswald

Jack Osswald, 91, died at home in Chicago on May 3rd, 2022. He was born March 23, 1931, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the son of Walter and Evelyn (Meuret) Osswald.

Jack graduated from Wausau High School (Class of 1949) and the University of Wisconsin Madison Law School. He was admitted to the Wisconsin Bar Association in 1956 and the Illinois Bar Association in 1959. He was an instructor at Columbia Law School from 1957 to 1958. He was a staff member of the US Senate Judiciary Committee in 1955 and again in 1958-1959. He practiced law with several firms in the 1960s and 70s before establishing a private practice in the 1980s until he retired in 2009.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothea (Kooney) and brothers Walter, Lawrence, James, and Robert. He is survived by his youngest brother, Henry (Betty), and his children Julie Hooven (Greg), John Osswald (Kristie) and Mary Osswald (Jai Mansson) and his beloved granddaughters, Hannah and Natalie Hooven.

Jack had a personality that was bigger than life with a passion for fine art, dinner parties, the New York Times, homemade fudge, baked beans, a good 7-letter Scrabble word, and his children and grandchildren.

A Catholic mass will be held later in the summer in Wausau, Wisconsin, followed by interment of Jack and Dorothea Osswald at Pine Grove Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to support the University of Wisconsin Madison Foundation by making gifts in honor of Jack Osswald, to the UW Law Pro Bono Program at supportuw.org/giveto/OsswaldMemorial