Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from at least three fire departments were called Tuesday to a report of a fire on Hwy. 52 east of Wausau, with a building engulfed in flames.

The first call came in at about 3:30 p.m. The location on Hwy. 52 is between Hatchery Road and North Pole Road, according to emergency scanner traffic. Crews from Wittenberg were the first called to the scene with a full response. Easton and Hewitt crews were also paged.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone is inside the building or what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story that will be updated.