WESTON – Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was presented with an award on May 20 for its ongoing commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation, the medical center recently announced.

The hospital is one of 19 being honored this year by University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation.

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston’s Excellence in Tissue Donation Award showcases the dedication of hospital teams to achieve or exceed tissue donation consent rate goals. UW Organ and Tissue Donation sets a goal of at least 60 percent consent. The Weston hospital’s tissue donation consent rate was 77 percent in 2021.

“Organ and tissue donations can be some of the most memorable moments in health care, since someone is literally giving another person the precious gift of life,” said Dr. Keshani Bhushan, vice president of medical affairs for Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. “I appreciate all of the hard work being done by our local care teams to coordinate tissue consent conversations.”