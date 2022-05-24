Wausau Pilot & Review

ABBOTSFORD – Wausau Newman Catholic took advantage of 14 walks and three errors to defeat Abbotsford/Colby 9-6 in a nonconference baseball game Monday at Red Arrow Park to finish off the regular-season schedules for both teams.

Newman (8-9) rolled out to a 9-4 lead before Abbotsford/Colby (13-9) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning. Josh Klement was able to finish off the complete-game victory for the Cardinals with no further damage.

Jacob Pfiffner had three hits and scored three times and Klement scored twice and drove in two for Newman Catholic.

Mateo Lopez had two hits and Blake Bargender drove in a pair of runs for the Abbotsford/Colby.

Both teams will open postseason play on Thursday. Abbotsford/Colby will host Antigo in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, while Newman Catholic will be at home against Elcho for a Division 4 regional quarterfinal at Brockmeyer Park.

Cardinals 9, Falcons 6

Newman Catholic 142 002 0 – 9 7 2

Abbotsford/Colby 000 400 2 – 6 7 3

WP: Josh Klement. LP: JV Castillo.

SO: J. Klement 3; Castillo (2 inn.) 2, Evan Reis (3 1/3 inn.) 3, Mateo Lopez (1 2/3 inn.) 1. BB: J. Klement 1; Castillo 4, Reis 5, Lopez 5.

Top hitters: NC, Jacob Pfiffner 3×4, 3B, 3 runs; J. Klement 1×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI. AC, Reis 2B; Lopez 2×4, RBI; Blake Bargender 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Newman Catholic 8-9; Abbotsford/Colby 13-9.