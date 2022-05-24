Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Justin Yang tied for sixth place and Tyler Skogstad took ninth to lead Wausau West to a third-place finish and a spot in sectionals at the WIAA Division 1 boys golf regional Tuesday at Riveredge Golf Course.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on the qualifying teams move on to sectional meet May 31 at Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau. The top two teams and top three individuals not on the qualifying teams earn spots at the 2022 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on June 6-7.

Lakeland, behind meet medalist Kaedon Nomm and runner-up Matt Haggart, won the regional team title with a score of 322, 24 shots in front of Rhinelander. Wausau West (353) and Stevens Point (361) also earned team berths for the sectional. Wausau East was sixth (368) and D.C. Everest seventh (370).

Teddy Schlindwein of Wausau East tied Yang for sixth with an 84, and teammate Cooper Bjerke tied for 14th with an 89 to earn individual spots at the sectional, along with Marshfield’s Kyle Berres and D.C. Everest’s Andy Ziemer, who tied for 11th with 87s.

Skogstad had an 86m Lucca Tonelli was one stroke behind with an 87, Chase Prohaska had a 96, and Adam Prokop shot a 104 to round out West’s scoring.

Owen Bunnell had a 90, Nate Geiss shot a 94, Jonathon Juedes had a 99, and Adam Gage had a 103 for D.C. Everest’s other scores.

Matt Sitte shot a 96, Logan Fike had a 99, and Brody Trantow had a 103 to finish off East’s scoring.

WIAA Division 1 Boys Golf Regional

May 24, at Riveredge Golf Course, Marshfield

(*Top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams move on to sectional meet May 31 at Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau)

Team scores: *1. Lakeland 322; *2. Rhinelander 346; *3. Wausau West 353; *4. Stevens Point 361; 5. Marshfield 365; 6. Wausau East 368; 7. D.C. Everest 370; 8. Merrill 401.

Individual results: 1. Kaedon Nomm (LAK) 72; 2. Matt Haggart (LAK) 81; 3. Koldyn Gechas (RH) and Ethan Thomas (SP) 82; 5. Jack Rubo (LAK) 83; 6. Justin Yang (WW) and *Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 84; 8. Garrett Kulhanek (RH) 85; 9. Cody Olson (LAK) and Tyler Skogstad (WW) 86; 11. *Andy Ziemer (DC), *Kyle Berres (MAR) and Lucca Tonelli (WW) 87; 14. *Cooper Bjerke (WE), Andrew Henrichs (RH) and Nathan Earnest (SP) 89; 17. Teag Wagner (LAK), Owen Bunnell (DC) and Brody Kowieski (RH) 90; 20. Maxx Oertel (MAR) and A.J. Earnest (SP) 91; 22. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 93; 23. Nate Geiss (DC) and Graydon Anderson (MAR) 94; 25. Matt Sitte (WE) and Chase Prohaska (WW) 96; 27. Callahan Laggis (RH) 97; 28. Jaylen Anderson (MER) and Arin Dettmering (MER) 98; 30. Allie Maschke (MER), Johnathon Juedes (DC), Tyler Heiman (MAR), Hayden Ackerlund (SP) and Logan Fike (WE) 99; 35. Jacob Kozelek (SP) 102; 36. Adam Gage (DC) and Brody Trantow (WE) 103; 38. Adam Prokop (WW) 104; 39. Sawyer Marnholtz (MER) 106; 40. Maya Paulus (MER) 109.