For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team played a pair of conference games in at the Peoples Sports Complex on Sunday, beating Bay Port 14-8 before suffered a 13-2 loss to state-ranked Hudson.

The Wolfpack jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on Bay Port, stretching the lead to 9-2 at the half. Sophomore attacker Brooke Schaefer had four goals in the first half. Junior midfield Lily Sann scored three goals and senior attacker Nora Imhoff added a goal in the half. Bay Port rolled a goal into their own goal towards the end of the first half.

Schaefer and Imhoff added a pair of second half goals with Sann scoring again before the end of the half.

“I loved seeing the team come together this weekend and play better as a team,” said Schaefer. “Our improved fundamentals and communication led directly to all the goals scored.”

The second contest of the day paired the Wolfpack against Hudson. Hudson’s precision passing attack led to repeated scores on sharply-placed assists in front of the Wolfpack goal. Hudson took a 7-2 lead into halftime and added six more goals in the second half unanswered by the Wolfpack to finish with a 13-2 win.

Imhoff and Sann were able to net the Wolfpack’s two scores in this second contest of the day.

Wausau is now 6-8 with a 2-4 mark in the Bay Valley Conference.

The Wolfpack will wrap up their regular season with a make-up game at Kimberly at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.