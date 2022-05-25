Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest used a seven-run second inning to power past Marshfield and went on to win 11-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens added four more runs in the fourth, ending the game due to the 10-run rule.

Chris Wiesman, Preston Miller and Nate Langbehn each had two RBI for D.C. Everest (11-9, 7-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Langbehn allowed just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts to pick up the win for D.C. Everest.

Ryan Lindemann had Marshfield’s lone hit. The Tigers fall to 3-20 and 2-9 in the WVC.

The two teams will meet again Thursday at Jack Hackman Field in Marshfield.

Evergreens 11, Tigers 0

Marshfield 000 00 – 0 1 4

D.C. Everest 070 4x – 11 7 1

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: Cody Donahue.

SO: Donahue (1 1/3 inn.) 0, Zander Edmundson (2 2/3 inn.) 0; Langbehn 6. BB: Donahue 4, Edmundson 1; Langbehn 1.

Top hitters: M, Ryan Lindemann 1×2. DC, Cuyler Soppe 2B, 2 runs; Chris Wiesman 1×1, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Preston Miller 1×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Mitchell Danielski 2B, RBI; Langbehn 1×2, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 3-20, 2-9 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 11-9, 7-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.