WESTON – D.C. Everest scored three unanswered goals to overcome an early deficit and defeat Wisconsin Rapids 3-1 to clinch the outright Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer championship on Tuesday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Wisconsin Rapids struck first when Dakota Mitchell scored off an assist from Kate Schaeffer in the 21st minute, but that was all the Raiders would muster against D.C. Everest goalie Makenna Kampmann.

Jenna Baumann added goals in the 25th and 36th minutes, off assists from Grace Sandquist and Ruby Kowal, to give D.C. Everest the lead by halftime.

Madison Sazama added another goal with less than four minutes remaining to extend the Evergreens’ lead to 3-1.

Kampmann finished with 10 saves in goal for D.C. Everest, which improves to 13-4-1 overall and 11-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.



Chelsea King had 14 saves for Wisconsin Rapids (11-5-2, 9-2 WVC).

Wisconsin Rapids finishes its conference and regular-season schedule at Wausau East on Thursday before hosting Appleton West in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal next Tuesday, May 31.

D.C. Everest will host Marshfield in a regional semifinal on May 31. The game will also count as the final Wisconsin Valley Conference game of the season.