Load your bike, throw on your tennis shoes, and head out to Towering Pines Park for ‘Bike and Walk for the Health of It’ at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

The Village of Kronenwetter and Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering up once again for this event to promote healthy and safe habits in the Village by encouraging citizens to get active.

“It’s great way to kick off our 2022 Community Events,” said Planning Technician William Gau. “A bike ride or simple stroll with your fellow residents definitely promotes a healthy lifestyle and is a great lead-in to an active summer.”

The event invites residents to hit one of the three laid-out courses (1-mile, 3-mile, and 9-mile) after listening to a safety talk from members of the Village of Kronenwetter Police Department.

Enjoy snacks, drinks, music, and visit and the Boriken Mart Caribbean Cuisine food vendor to replace all those burned calories.

Every kid in attendance will receive a prize and four youth-sized bikes will be given away, including a Specialized bike donated by Rib Mountain Cycles.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital will be on site to properly fit bike helmets. They will also have 50 helmets of various sizes to hand out. Participants are required to wear bike helmets (only if you are riding a bike) and brightly colored clothing.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department will have a fire engine at the event along with local firefighters for show and tell. Touch the engine and ask a firefighter your questions.

Dogs are also welcome as long as they are leashed and controlled.

A big thank you to Stine Eye Center for sponsoring this event.

If the event is rained out on May 26, 2022, it will be rescheduled for June 2, 2022.