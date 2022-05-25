Scott T. Widmark

Scott T. Widmark, 61, passed away on Monday May 23, 2022.

Scott was born on January 12, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN, to Milo and Junnell Widmark. He was married to Shari (Norton) on (June 6, 1982).

Scott was survived by his children: Brent (Cassie) Widmark, Brian (Leah) Widmark, Britta (Nick) Muschinske, Bryce (Vanessa Boorse) Widmark; his mother, Junnell; his two brothers: John (Carleen) Widmark, Paul Widmark and his sister Lisa Widmark; his six grandkids: Josie, Archie, Ella, Milo, Etta Mae, and Fletcher. He is also survived by his dog Old Man.

He is preceded in death by his father Milo and wife Shari.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St, Wausau, WI, 54403 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral services for Scott will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 1655 18th Ave East, Alexandria, MN, 56308. Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service at the church. Following the service the burial will be held at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria, MN.

In lieu of flowers please address any memorials to the family.

Richard J. Jesse

Richard J. Jesse, 91 Wausau passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born March 8, 1931, in Wausau, son of the late Eric and Elizabeth (Nikolai) Jesse, Sr. On June 19, 1954, he married Patricia Wendt at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2019.

After graduating high school, Dad served in the U.S. Army and fought the battle in Korea. When he returned home, he married our Mom, the love of his life, and started a family. Dad began his working life as an auto body technician at Eggebrecht Motors, eventually owning his own shop, and then finally retiring from Dave Kasten Subaru.

Dad worked on many woodworking projects including building the family cottage on Bass Lake near Lake Tomahawk. In his earlier days he was a coin collector, avid hunter, and fisherman. After retirement he enjoyed many casino trips with Mom and watching the Brewers and Packers.

Survivors include his children, Julie Bouvat, Rothschild, Laura (Don) Reinhard, Wausau, Katherine Reinhard, Wausau, Mari (Andy) Olive, Minneapolis, and Rich (Michelle) Jesse, Menasha, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chelsea, son-in-law, Dale Bouvat, and his siblings, Marianne Jesse, Antoinette Young and Donald, Herbert and Eric Jesse Jr.

A private Requiem Mass will be held at St. Mary Roman Catholic Oratory, Wausau. Private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the Aspirus Hospice House for their excellent care for our Dad.

Janice L. Peterson

Janice L. Peterson, 82, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born April 1, 1940 in Fairchild, daughter of the late George and (Celia Smith) Gorkowski. On February 17, 1961 she married Leonard Peterson in Mainz, Germany. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2015.

Janice was involved in her community in Holcombe, volunteering at the local food bank. She preferred being outdoors and enjoyed living on the lake. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.

Survivors include her children, Greg (Jan) Peterson and Lynn (Mike) Conley; grandchildren, Alex, Kevin and Lauren; siblings, Marcella (Lee) Pinson, LeRoy (Carol) Gorkowski, Richard (Stephanie) Gorkowski, Bobby, Kenny and Danny Gorkowski.

Besides her parents and husband, Leonard, she was preceded in death by sisters, Betty and Eileen and brother, Duane.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William P. Rich, Jr.

William “Bill” P. Rich, Jr., age of 77, passed on Monday May 16, 2022, in Merrill, WI.

Bill was born on July 9, 1944, to William Rich, Sr. and Ella Hill in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Wausau East High School and enlisted in the Air Force until 1963. He married on April 13, 1969, to Janet Loraine Concord in Wausau, WI. He worked as a Postal Clerk for 45 years and retired in January of 2013.

He enjoyed many hobbies; gardening yard work, swimming, bowling, and most of all, traveling to many destinations by bus.

Bill is survived by his granddaughter Jaeylyn Besing, one great-grandchild, and brother-in-law.

He is preceded in death by wife Janet Colcord and daughter Amy Resch.

Bill will be missed and remembered by those that knew and loved him.

Anna M. Clevenger

Anna Marie (Haisan) Clevenger was a little lady with a huge heart. She entered this world on January 15th, 1939 and departed on May 13th, 2022. Anna was the youngest of seven children to father Peter and mother Caroline (both deceased), and had a close bond with all of her siblings.

She was preceded in death by Theresa, Peter, Mary, Caroline, and Joseph, and survived by sister Irma (Georgia). God and family were an extremely important part of her life.

Anna was blessed with three children, Carol (deceased), Joseph (Julia – Nashville, TN) and Timothy (Wausau, WI). In total, she has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Grandma, as she was fondly known, was especially close to grand-daughter Kariann (Ron) Ploeger and her three great-grandchildren Gabrielle, Dillan and Ethan (all of Wausau).



Born and raised in Chicago, she worked many jobs in the city, including assembly work for Proctor & Gamble in the famous Sears Tower. Determined to give her children a better life, she moved her two children to Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Shortly after, Anna remarried and gave birth to her third child, Timothy. She loved nature, fishing, cooking, playing cribbage and watching classic movies. Her sister Caroline played a significant part in her life and lived with the family, essentially giving the children two loving mothers. Anna had a talent for drawing and had a great sense of humor. She also enjoyed hobbies of latch hook, gardening, and collecting knick knacks. Angels and lighthouses were her obsession.



In her later years, she became much more social and loved helping others. Anna frequently tagged along with Tim when he went to clean a local laundromat. She would talk to patrons and ask if they wanted help folding, which she happily obliged. Everyone will miss the friend, sister, Mother, Aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother that was Anna. Her spark continues to live within the many lives whom she’s touched.

Carolyn G. Smith

Carolyn G. Smith, age 71. Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on May 21, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Born to the Late Gilbert and Margaret Merwin on June 29, 1950.

She will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 48 years, Leorin D. Smith.

Children: Eric (Dawn) Luebstorf, Gayle (Mike) Sauer, Julie (Kurt) Luedtke.

Grandchildren: Christopher, Marlayna, Kaleb, Viktorya. Great grandchildren: Karter, Kenna.

Very dear and special friends: Sharon Borchardt, Carrie Harris

She is preceded in death by Stepson Steven Hussong.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life June 25th. 11:00am -3:00pm at Pleasant View Park: 1221 Sumner St. Wausau, WI 54403.



“The memory of a good person is a blessing” Proverbs 10:7

In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to The Man Of Honor Society: P.O. Box 2071, Wausau, WI 54402.

“So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice…”John 3:17

Elizabeth A. Merchant

Elizabeth Ann (Elton) Merchant, 88, of Rothschild, WI passed away Sunday May 22, 2022 peacefully at home from complications of congestive heart failure.

She was born November 20, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI daughter of Lawrence K. and Leona (Angel) Elton. Liz grew up in Big Bend, WI and was a 1951 graduate of Mukwonago High School. She attended Ripon College from 1951-1953.

While at Ripon College she met and later married George D. Merchant of Beloit, WI. They were married on September 4, 1954 at Big Bend Baptist Church. They lived in Germany for 2 years while George served in the U.S. army.

They moved to Beloit, WI in 1959 and were married for 52 years. Together they raised three children. Following the death of George in 2007 Liz moved to Rothschild, WI in 2009 until the time of her death.

Liz loved gardening in her yard, her cats and doing cross stitch. She and George shared a passion for antiques and visiting their home was like taking a step back in time. She loved reading especially mysteries and the adventures of Inspector Gamache. In recent years when her eye sight was limited she was a voracious listener of audio books. The family would like to thank the Marathon County Public Library system and specifically the Rothschild branch staff.

She and George enjoyed camping with the children including trips to Sanibel Island, Florida. Later they enjoyed spending February in Mazatlán, Mexico for 20 years and summer trips to their cabin in northern WI.

Liz was a creative woman and loved coming up with creative gifts and games for the grandchildren at Christmas.

She was predeceased by her husband George D. Merchant, her parents and brother Lawrence K. Elton Jr.

Survivors include children Peter (Sharon Silver) Merchant of Brantwood, WI, Amy (Robert) Jagus of Cave Creek, AZ and Thomas (Jody) Merchant of Rothschild, WI; grandchildren Edward (Miranda) Merchant of Wausau, WI, Thomas (fiancé Logan Will) Merchant of Wausau, WI, Hannah Jagus of Phoenix, AZ, Paul (fiancé Elisabeth Loomis) Merchant of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Luke (fiancé Emily Knoll) Merchant of Brookline, MA and Joshua Merchant of Troy, MI. Great grandchildren Maren and Everetta Merchant of Wausau, WI. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Gayle Elton and stepmom Evey Elton.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and Inner Peace Home Care for the wonderful care, comfort and friendship they provided mom towards the end of her life. Also thank you to special friends (Tammy & Russ O., Korine W., Gerry S., Cathy E., and Gail W.) who helped mom be able to continue living at home over the past few years.

The family is planning a private gathering at a later date.

In lieu of flowers you may consider making a donation in Elizabeth’s name to Beloit Historical Society or Marathon County Public Library – Rothschild Branch.