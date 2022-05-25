Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Megan Jochimsen had four hits and three RBI to lead Wisconsin Rapids to a 9-2 win over Wausau West in a WIAA Division 1 softball regional semifinal Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Wisconsin Rapids (18-5), the No. 6 seed in the Division 1 Sectional 1 bracket, will take on Wisconsin Valley Conference rival Stevens Point, the No. 3 seed, in a regional final Thursday at 5 p.m. at Woyak Field. Stevens Point (22-5) won both conference matchups with the Raiders this season, winning 4-2 on April 21 and 4-3 on May 12.

Rhiannon Carroll threw a complete game for the Raiders, giving up just four hits and two fourth-inning runs.

Claire Calmes had a single and a triple, and Taylor Liebelt had a double and an RBI for West, which finishes its season with a 4-14 record.

Raiders 9, Warriors 2

Wausau West 000 200 0 – 2 4 0

Wisconsin Rapids 221 301 x – 9 12 5

WP: Rhiannon Carroll. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Kirsch (3 inn.) 2, Autumn Hughes (2 inn.) 0, Hannah Baumann (1 inn.) 0; Carroll (6 inn.) 0, Megan Clary (1 inn.) 0. BB: Kirsch 2, Hughes 0, Baumann 0; Carroll 1, Clary 0.

Top hitters: WW, Claire Calmes 2×4, 3B, run; Taylor Liebelt 2B, RBI, run. WR, Clary 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Meghan Jochimsen 4×4, 3B, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Emily Friday, 2B, run; Bella Force 2×2; Kendall Ziegahn 1×4, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 4-14; Wisconsin Rapids 18-5.