The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently donated $1,500 to the Hmong American Center to help with the cost of chairs for their meal site, providing nutritious meals that meet the diet of the Southeast Asian Community.

The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1.5 million to the foundation. Since 1986, the foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston, and neighboring area organizations totaling more than $1.1 million.