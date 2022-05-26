Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the Melon Mai Tai, the perfect summer cocktail to kick off the weekend. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Melon Mai Tai

2 oz Rum

1 oz Midori

1 oz Sweet & Sour mix

2 oz Pineapple juice

Cherries and orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with cherries and a slice of orange, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.